Christopher Kapessa drowned as result of ‘dangerous prank’

The coroner did not conclude that race played a part in events despite Christopher Kapessa's mother accusing South Wales Police of institutional racism - WALES NEWS SERVICE

A 13-year-old boy, who drowned in a river, was deliberately pushed in as a “dangerous prank”, a coroner has ruled.

Christopher Kapessa, died after getting into difficulty in the fast flowing River Cynon in Fernhill in Rhondda Cynon Taf, South Wales, on July 1 2019.

A 19-year-old boy, who can now be named as Jayden Pugh, claimed he had accidentally bumped into Christopher causing him to fall into the river.

But four witnesses told an inquest in Pontypridd that Pugh, who was just 14 at the time, had deliberately pushed Christopher from a ledge, where he was standing, contemplating whether or not to jump in.

Delivering the conclusion, David Regan, the assistant coroner, said: “In my judgment, Christopher was deliberately pushed into the back from behind by Jayden Pugh using his hands.

“Jayden’s actions deprived Christopher of the opportunity to decide whether or not to enter the water. I have no hesitation in finding that Christopher did not consent to being pushed into the river.”

He added: “Jayden pushed Christopher into the water in a misplaced sense of fun, namely as a prank.”

The coroner did not conclude that race had played a part in the tragic events.

Christopher Kapessa became hesitant about jumping into the River Cynon in July 2019 - SOUTH WALES POLICE/PA

The inquest heard how Christopher had been among a number of children from the Mountain Ash Comprehensive School who had gone to the river on the hot afternoon of July 1 2019.

Despite not being a confident swimmer, Christopher had taken a bathing costume with him intending to enter the water.

But after climbing up onto a ledge around two and a half metres above the fast flowing river, Christopher had become hesitant and could not make up his mind whether to jump in.

In his narrative conclusion, Mr Regan said: “At about 5.25pm, while he was standing by the waterside, he was deliberately pushed into the water by another child, falling two and a half metres into the water.

“The water was cold and he was unable to touch the bottom and keep his head above the surface.

“Christopher was swiftly in difficulty and thrashing with his arms.

“Children, including the boy who had pushed him, jumped into the water to try and save him but were unable to do so.”

Emergency services attended and Christopher was recovered from the water two hours later at 7.25pm. He was later declared dead at the Prince Charles Hospital in Merthyr Tydfil.

Mr Regan concluded: “Christopher died by submersion after being intentionally pushed by another child. The push was a prank however, the child responsible for it did not intend to cause Christopher’s death.”

South Wales Police were initially told by those at the scene that Christopher had fallen into the water, but re-interviewed witnesses after rumours began circulating that he had been pushed.

A referral to the police watchdog was made after Christopher’s mother complained about the force’s handling of the case.

A file was eventually passed to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) to consider whether to charge Pugh with manslaughter.

In July 2020 it was decided it would not be in the public interest to prosecute Pugh over what had been a “foolish prank”.

Christopher Kapessa died by drowning after being intentionally pushed by another child the coroner concluded - SOUTH WALES CENTRAL CORONERS COURT/PA

Christopher’s mother accused the CPS and South Wales Police of institutional racism, claiming the decision would have been different if her son was white.

In July 2021, the family won the right to a judicial review into the decision not to prosecute Pugh but in January 2022, judges at the High Court dismissed the application.

During the inquest, police described how Pugh had been dubbed a “killer or murderer” on social media, with one campaign linking Christopher’s death to the murder of Stephen Lawrence.

At times, Pugh’s family were moved from the area and police safeguarding measures were put in place to protect them and their home.

But Mr Regan said: “There has been no suggestion during this inquest that Christopher’s death resulted from a racially motivated act.”

Following the coroner’s findings, a CPS spokesman said: “Christopher’s death was an unimaginable tragedy and our thoughts remain with his family.

“Each case is different and the CPS’s role is to make an independent assessment on whether to bring a prosecution, not to determine the innocence or guilt of a suspect.

“We have always made clear the reasons why our test was not met to charge anyone in connection with this heartbreaking case.

“Our decision that a prosecution was not in the public interest was considered and upheld as lawful by the Administrative Court in 2022.”

‘A heartbreaking case’

Assistant Chief Constable Danny Richards of South Wales Police issued a statement following the conclusion of the inquest into the death of Christopher.

He said: “The tragic death of Christopher Kapessa deeply shocked and affected many people in the local community.

“Our thoughts remain with his family and friends who have had to relive the terrible tragedy through the recent inquest proceedings.

“South Wales Police made a referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct who have examined our initial response and investigation into the circumstances surrounding Christopher’s death.

“We hope that this independent scrutiny and the outcome of the inquest proceedings will give us a greater understanding of the issues which have been raised about this case.”

David Ford from the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said: “This was a heartbreaking case in which a 13-year-old boy lost his life and our thoughts remain with Christopher’s family, friends and all those affected by his death.

“After our investigation was completed in February 2021, we provided Christopher’s family with the details of our findings and explained the reasoning behind the complaint outcomes.

“While it is clear that aspects of communication with Christopher’s family could and should have been handled better by South Wales Police, we found no evidence to justify bringing any disciplinary proceedings against individual officers.”