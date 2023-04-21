Christopher L. Brown arrested in Monday's Topeka gunshot killing of Sherman Coleman Jr.

Topeka police made an arrest Thursday in connection with a homicide committed Monday at this scene in the 2300 block of S.E. Bellview Avenue.

Topeka police Thursday arrested Christopher Lamar Brown, 36, of Topeka, in connection with crimes linked to Monday's shooting death of Sherman Coleman Jr.

Brown was booked at 4:30 p.m. into the Shawnee County Jail, where records showed he was being held without bond late Thursday in connection with one count each of first-degree murder, criminal possession of a weapon and violating the Kansas Offender Registration Act.

Police said Brown was arrested in connection with the killing of Coleman, 33, of Topeka, who was found to be suffering from a gunshot wound when officers were called shortly after 6:30 p.m. Monday to the 2300 block of S.E. Bellview Avenue. Bellview runs north and south and is located about six blocks east of S.E. California Avenue.

Coleman was taken to a Topeka hospital, where he was pronounced deceased, said Topeka police Lt. Ed Stanley.

Kansas Department of Corrections records show Brown served prison time for attempted second-degree murder linked to a 2012 shooting committed in Shawnee County that wounded a man who survived.

Contact Tim Hrenchir at threnchir@gannett.com or 785-213-5934.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Arrest made in southeast Topeka shooting death of Sherman Coleman Jr.