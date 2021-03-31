Christopher Martin: Cashier who sold George Floyd cigarettes tells jury he seemed ‘high’

In this image from Minneapolis city surveillance video, Minneapolis police are seen attempting to take George Floyd into custody May 25, 2020, in Minneapolis, Minn. (ASSOCIATED PRESS)

During day three of testimony in the murder trial of Derek Chauvin, Christopher Martin, a cashier at Cup Foods, helped shed light on the moments that led up to George Floyd’s fatal arrest.

Mr Martin, 19, was working on 25 May, 2020, when Mr Floyd came into the grocery store. He told jurors during the highly watched case in Minneapolis on Wednesday that he and Mr Floyd initially struck up a conversation about sports.

“It kind of took him a little long to get to what he wanted to say, so it would appear that he was high,” Mr Martin said.

Mr Chauvin’s defence has argued the presence of drugs in Mr Floyd’s system was what lead to his death, rather than the former officer’s knee remaining on Mr Floyd’s neck for more than nine minutes during the arrest.

“The evidence will show that Mr Floyd died of a cardiac arrhythmia that occurred as a result of hypertension, his coronary disease, the ingestion of methamphetamine and fentanyl, and the adrenaline flowing through his body – all of which acted to further compromise an already comprised heart,” attorney Eric Nelson said during his opening statement on Monday.

Later on, Mr Floyd bought a pack of cigarettes with a $20 bill that Mr Martin said he believed might have been counterfeit due to a blue pigment.

After alerting his manager, the clerk walked outside to speak with Mr Floyd about it, he told the jury, before testimony was paused for a break on the request of a juror. The alleged counterfeit bill was what originally brought police to the scene.