Christopher Meloni joked that he is a 'big boy' after a photo of his butt on the set of 'Law & Order' went viral

Christopher Meloni joked on Wednesday that he's a "big boy" after a photo of him went viral.

The photo was taken while "Law & Order: Organized Crime" was filming in Brooklyn.

People on social media were mesmerized by the outline of Meloni's butt in tight pants.

Christopher Meloni joked about a photo of his butt in tight pants that went viral this week, saying he's a "big boy."

The photo, apparently taken while Meloni was filming his "Law & Order: Organized Crime" spin-off in Brooklyn, was shared on Twitter on Wednesday by the Spectrum journalist Peter Hess, who explained that the photo had been posted by someone else in a Facebook group for his neighborhood.

The picture showed several crew members, a row of film cameras, and Meloni interacting with another actor.

The outline of Meloni's butt seemed to be the focus of the photo for many Twitter users. One fan asked the actor, "You wanna explain why you have so much cake???"

"Sure- big birthday(60), big boy(200 lbs), big cake," Meloni replied.

Meloni's response came after a busy day on Twitter for fans thirsting over the photo of his prominent butt.

Meloni, who's no stranger to thirst tweets or his butt being a topic of conversation, is best known for playing Detective Elliot Stabler on "Law & Order: SVU" for 12 seasons.

He's reprising the role for "Law & Order: Organized Crime," a spin-off that premiered in April. He said at a press conference on Wednesday that he'd been overwhelmed by viewers' response to the new show.

"It was pretty overwhelming," Meloni said, according to People, adding: "I was not prepared. It's overwhelming and it's wonderful and it's very appreciated."

