Christopher Morris Is The Non-Executive Director of Computershare Limited (ASX:CPU) And They Just Picked Up 3.3% More Shares

Those following along with Computershare Limited (ASX:CPU) will no doubt be intrigued by the recent purchase of shares by Christopher Morris, Non-Executive Director of the company, who spent a stonking AU$11m on stock at an average price of AU$10.77. There's no denying a buy of that magnitude suggests conviction in a brighter future, although we do note that proportionally it only increased their holding by 3.3%.

See our latest analysis for Computershare

Computershare Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent purchase by Christopher Morris is the biggest insider purchase of Computershare shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price of AU$11.57. Of course they may have changed their mind. But this suggests they are optimistic. While we always like to see insider buying, it's less meaningful if the purchases were made at much lower prices, as the opportunity they saw may have passed. Happily, the Computershare insiders decided to buy shares at close to current prices.

Computershare insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. The chart below shows insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

ASX:CPU Recent Insider Trading April 18th 2020 More

Computershare is not the only stock insiders are buying. So take a peek at this free list of growing companies with insider buying.

Does Computershare Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Computershare insiders own about AU$772m worth of shares (which is 12% of the company). Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Computershare Insiders?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. Along with the high insider ownership, this analysis suggests that insiders are quite bullish about Computershare. One for the watchlist, at least! So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. To assist with this, we've discovered 3 warning signs that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Computershare.

Of course Computershare may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of high quality companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned.



We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Thank you for reading.