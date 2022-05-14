Christopher Pappas Is The Independent Chairman of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) And They Just Picked Up 2.6% More Shares

Investors who take an interest in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) should definitely note that the Independent Chairman, Christopher Pappas, recently paid US$27.25 per share to buy US$136k worth of the stock. Although the purchase only increased their holding by 2.6%, it is still a solid purchase in our view.

See our latest analysis for Univar Solutions

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Univar Solutions

Notably, that recent purchase by Independent Chairman Christopher Pappas was not the only time they bought Univar Solutions shares this year. Earlier in the year, they paid US$23.84 per share in a US$167k purchase. We do like to see buying, but this purchase was made at well below the current price of US$28.52. While it does suggest insiders consider the stock undervalued at lower prices, this transaction doesn't tell us much about what they think of current prices.

Christopher Pappas purchased 12.00k shares over the year. The average price per share was US$25.26. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Univar Solutions is not the only stock insiders are buying. So take a peek at this free list of growing companies with insider buying.

Insider Ownership of Univar Solutions

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Univar Solutions insiders own about US$47m worth of shares. That equates to 1.0% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The Univar Solutions Insider Transactions Indicate?

Story continues

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of Univar Solutions we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Univar Solutions. To assist with this, we've discovered 2 warning signs that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Univar Solutions.

But note: Univar Solutions may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.