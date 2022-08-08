Christopher S. Perez, 30, charged with rape

NEW PHILADELPHIA ― A 30-year-old city resident has been charged with two counts of rape and one count of gross sexual imposition.

The Tuscarawas County Grand Jury indicted Christopher S. Perez, who is in the county jail awaiting arraignment, which is scheduled for Wednesday.

One rape count alleges he compelled the victim to submit by force or threat of force, and another, that he knew or had reasonable cause to believe her ability or resist or consent was impaired. The gross sexual imposition charge alleges Perez compelled the victim to submit to sexual contact by force or threat of force.

The offenses are alleged to have occurred Aug. 22.

New Philadelphia police investigated the case.

This article originally appeared on The Times-Reporter: New Philadelphia man, 30, charged with rape,gross sexual imposition