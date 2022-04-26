Christopher Schurr, Patrick Lyoya and the Grand Rapids police shooting: What we know

When a Grand Rapids police officer shot Patrick Lyoya in the back of the head after a traffic stop on April 4, it made national headlines and sparked large protests. Activists and community members have unrelentingly called for justice and put the heat on officials to be transparent.

Monday night, Grand Rapids Police Chief Eric Winstrom released the name of the officer who shot Lyoya, Christopher Schurr. At first, Winstrom was adamant he would not release Schurr's name but said he changed his mind because the name was already circulating.

"In the interest of transparency, to reduce ongoing speculation, and to avoid any further confusion, I am confirming the name already publicly circulating — Christopher Schurr — as the officer involved in the April 4 officer involved shooting," Winstrom said in a statement.

The Rev. Al Sharpton, a national civil rights leader, has been calling for GRPD to release the name of the officer for weeks.

“Every time a Black man or woman is arrested in America, their name is immediately put out the news. But when this officer put the gun to the back of Patrick Lyoya’s head and decided to pull the trigger, his family had to wait three weeks to find out the name of the man who killed him," Sharpton said. "Transparency is the first step toward justice in Patrick Lyoya’s name, but it certainly isn’t the last."

Here's everything you need to know about the shooting:

Who is Chris Schurr?

A spot search of federal and local courts found no lawsuits associated with Schurr. The Free Press has asked Grand Rapids police to release Schurr's personnel file.

Schurr is a 2014 graduate of Siena Heights University in Adrian, the university confirmed. He studied accounting and criminal justice at Siena, according to the school Registrar's Office, and was a star pole vaulter on the track and field team. He hit a university and conference record height of more than 17 feet at the Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference Outdoor Championships.

He was sworn into the Grand Rapids Police Force after graduating and was one of more than two dozen officers assigned to patrol the east service area in Grand Rapids, according to the city's website.

In May 2014, MLive quoted him as saying he and his fiancée planned to wed in the African nation of Kenya after helping build houses on a mission trip through their church, Corinth Reformed in Byron Center, south of Grand Rapids.

Who is Patrick Lyoya?

Patrick Lyoya was killed after struggling with a police officer during a traffic stop.

Lyoya, 26, arrived in the U.S. in 2014 with his family after facing years of war and persecution in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

A father of two and a brother to five siblings, his community remembers him as someone who would always help out. They said he was generous and went out of his way to help his family and fellow refugees.

If a new immigrant needed a job or a place to live, Lyoya was known to hook them up with a factory job or an apartment.

Lyoya loved music and dancing, his family said.

His brother said watching the video of Lyoya's death is the most "horrifying" thing he's ever seen.

What happened on April 4?

After calls from protesters, the GRPD released video footage of the shooting on April 13.

The video is a collection of dashcam footage, body cam footage, a home security camera, and a cellphone video. It shows Schurr pulling over Lyoya and a passenger for a "license plate that doesn't match the car."

Lyoya appeared not to comply with the officer's requests to stay in the car and to provide his driver's license. He ran around the car, the officer tackled him and they appeared to struggle over the officer's stun gun for about 90 seconds.

The Taser was deployed twice, but never made contact.

Then, with the police officer on top and Patrick facedown on the ground, the officer shot him in the head.

A frame grab of a video showing a Grand Rapids police officer pinning down Patrick Lyoya during a traffic stop is shown during a press conference at Renaissance Church of God in Christ in Grand Rapids on April 14, 2022, in regards to the shooting death of Patrick Lyoya.

What's going on with the investigation?

The Michigan State Police is handling the investigation of the shooting.

MSP spokesperson Michelle Robinson said it remains an active on-going investigation. As of now, there is no timeline on when it will be completed and the agency will send its findings to the prosecutor.

"The Michigan State Police will continue to ensure that all evidence and facts are accurately collected and documented," Robinson said in a Monday email.

Schurr remains on administrative leave without police powers while an investigation into the shooting continues, Winstrom said.

What's the latest on protests?

Protesters have gathered each weekend since the incident in Grand Rapids and Detroit to protest the shooting of Lyoya, an unarmed Black man, by a white police officer.

Hundreds attended Lyoya's funeral, including civil rights leaders and a U.S. representative, in solidarity.

Most of the protests have been organized by Black Activists United, formerly known as the Royal Black Panther Party of Grand Rapids.

"Y'all should be proud of yourselves," said Cortez Rice, a Black Lives Matter activist from Minneapolis at an Apr. 16 protest. Rice implored marchers to continue demonstrating in the city.

"Keep coming together," he said. "Keep coming up with rules, regulations or stipulations and demands from the people and they will change."

The next protest is planned for Tuesday, Apr. 26 at 5:30 p.m. to march to the GR city commission meeting.

