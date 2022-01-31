Christopher Sellers Is The Independent Non-Executive Director of Literacy Capital plc (LON:BOOK) And They Just Picked Up 13% More Shares

Potential Literacy Capital plc (LON:BOOK) shareholders may wish to note that the Independent Non-Executive Director, Christopher Sellers, recently bought UK£94k worth of stock, paying UK£3.12 for each share. That's a very decent purchase to our minds and it grew their holding by a solid 13%.

Literacy Capital Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent purchase by Christopher Sellers was the biggest purchase of Literacy Capital shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that even when the share price was higher than UK£3.11 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock when an insider has bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was Christopher Sellers.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership of Literacy Capital

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Literacy Capital insiders own 70% of the company, currently worth about UK£130m based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Do The Literacy Capital Insider Transactions Indicate?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Literacy Capital insiders are well aligned, and quite possibly think the share price is too low. Nice! So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. You'd be interested to know, that we found 1 warning sign for Literacy Capital and we suggest you have a look.

