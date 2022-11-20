Christopher Taylor joins Northwestern Mutual: Seacoast business professionals

Chris Taylor

PORTSMOUTH — Christopher Taylor has joined leading financial security company Northwestern Mutual – Portsmouth, N.H. as financial representative, effective Oct. 31.

In his new role, Taylor will join a team of specialists offering a wide array of products. In offering comprehensive financial planning, he will provide expert guidance and innovative solutions for a variety of financial needs and goals.

Before joining Northwestern Mutual, Taylor was a Director of Operations at the International Association of Privacy Professionals (IAPP) in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

Taylor resides in Kittery, Maine with his family and is a native of Hingham, Massachusetts. He graduated in 1995 from the University of New Hampshire (UNH).

Taylor holds his Life, Accident, and Health Insurance licenses in Maine and New Hampshire. Currently, Taylor is an active member of the Project Management Institute.

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: Christopher Taylor joins Northwestern Mutual: Business professionals