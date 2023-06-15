Christopher Torres allegedly stabbed three individuals during a fight in downtown Iowa City

Iowa City Police have made a fifth arrest in connection to a trio of stabbings that occurred last month outside of Bardot.

Christopher Torres, 17, of Iowa City, is facing two counts of willful injury causing serious injury and a third count for causing bodily injury.

He was arrested on Wednesday and is believed to be the main culprit.

A large group of more than 10 persons was allegedly engaged in a violent scuffle in the early morning hours of May 6 that spilled into the middle of Gilbert Street, resulting in three subjects suffering stab wounds.

Court documents allege that Torres willingly entered the fight to "help his relatives" and found himself “engaged in combat" where he brandished a knife before allegedly stabbing three people. When interviewed a few days later, court documents say Torres allegedly wore the same "bloody shoes" he had on during the fight. He also admitted to wielding a weapon in the fight.

Torres’ cell phone was seized in a court-ordered search, revealing conversations where he allegedly bragged to his girlfriend about knowing he stabbed more than one person. He is also accused of writing the people he stabbed “got wht they was looking for” and had been able to “taste the knife.”

Each victim suffered multiple stab wounds, according to ICPD filings, including stab wounds in the armpit, back, torso, and arm. A piece of one of the victim's spines was chipped off when they were stabbed in the back.

The charges levied against Torres are Class C felonies, punishable in Iowa by up to 10 years in prison for non-habitual criminals and a fine no more than $13,660, according to Iowa Code 902.9. These charges will not be adjudicated in juvenile court. The third charge, willful injury causing bodily injury, will be handled by a juvenile court.

A no-contact order has been placed on Torres to protect three persons. Torres, a student at Iowa City High, will likely appear in court in the coming days.

His bail is set at $20,000.

Torres Molina, Montelongo arrested in May

Police had previously arrested Victor Torres Molina, 28, of Iowa City, Lake Newton, 21, of West Liberty, and Antonio Montelongo, 20, of West Liberty on May 10. A fourth juvenile was also charged in connection with the alleged fight.

Initially, Iowa City Police did not make arrests after the fight had dispersed − shortly before 2 a.m. − but thanks to eye-witness accounts, search warrants, and video footage, suspects were identified and apprehended a few days later. Torres is the fifth person to be charged in this case.

The University of Iowa released a "Hawk Alert" at 2:08 a.m. on the night of the incident warning students to avoid the area near the intersection of South Gilbert and Burlington streets after police received reports of a large fight.

Torres Molina was later charged and arrested for assault while participating in a felony in addition to a charge for participating in a riot. Newton is facing a charge of willful injury, causing a serious injury as well as participating in a riot.

Iowa City police also announced that Montelongo was arrested for participation in a riot in connection to the fight.

Officers uncovered video from bystanders, which depict Newton allegedly throwing several punches and body slamming a victim onto the concrete, knocking the person unconscious. The video did not make clear who stabbed the victim, but when officers arrived, the victim was bleeding from what looked like a stab wound. Court documents say the victim was “nearly unresponsive” upon arrival.

Several witnesses pegged Torres Molina as a participant in the fight. He admitted to officers having contributed to the scuffle though he denied stabbing anyone. He did admit to kicking a subject lying on the ground. Video obtained by authorities depicts Torres Molina allegedly kicking an unconscious victim who was allegedly body-slammed into the concrete by Newton.

Montelongo is seen on video allegedly chasing down various subjects during the fight and throwing punches. A video also shows him allegedly running across the street to fight with another person.

Newton posted a $15,000 bond while a no-contact order has been established against him to protect four persons. Torres Molina posted a bond of $10,000 while Montelongo posted bail of $5,000.

Ryan Hansen covers local government and crime for the Press-Citizen. He can be reached at rhansen@press-citizen.com or on Twitter @ryanhansen01.

This article originally appeared on Iowa City Press-Citizen: Iowa City juvenile is fifth arrest connected to May stabbings