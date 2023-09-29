Christopher Worrell arrested: 10 photos of convicted Jan. 6 insurrectionist caught by FBI

Already convicted for his part in Jan. 6 Capitol riot, Naples resident Christopher Worrell made things a little more interesting than the numerous others who have been convicted by going missing and eluding authorities for weeks.

Until last night (Sept. 28).

Worrell was arrested at his home by the FBI, a Collier County Sheriff's Office spokesperson confirmed Thursday night.

Worrell, a member of the Proud Boys extremist group, went missing in August just as he was about to face sentencing for multiple crimes he committed during the riot. He was found guilty in May. Prosecutors had asked for a sentence that includes 14 years in prison, fines and other conditions.

Worrell is 52. He was charged for his role in the United States Capitol Riots on Jan. 6, 2021.

Worrell has self-identified as a member of the “Hurricane Coast Zone 5” chapter the Proud Boys.

The Proud Boys is a neofascist white nationalist extremist organization established in 2016. The group’s members were noted for their misogynistic and anti-Semitic rhetoric, QAnon-related beliefs, their support for former president Donald Trump, and their propensity for street violence.

On Jan. 6 of 2021, a pro-Trump mob sought to keep former president Donald Trump in power by preventing a joint session of Congress from counting the Electoral College votes to formalize the presidential victory of President-elect Joe Biden.

Worrell joined protestors and fellow Proud Boys at the scene of the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. He was dressed in a tactical vest and carrying two canisters of pepper gel.

Worrell assaulted a line of law enforcement officers with pepper spray gel outside the U.S. Capitol building during the riot, according to his prosecution.

Earlier this year, it was revealed that more than 950 people have been charged for their roles in the two years since the violent mob forced its way into the U.S. Capitol, with the Federal Bureau of Investigation continuing to seek hundreds more.

Since the insurrection, the Justice Department has arrested more than 775 individuals in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the events of that day.

The Department of Justice has asked U.S. District Judge Royce Lamberth to sentence Worrell to 14 years years in prison; three years of supervised release; $2,000 in restitution; a fine of up to $181,000; and $610 in mandatory special assessments, which are imposed on defendants convicted of federal crimes.

Worrell was initially arrested after FBI agents executed a search and arrest warrant at his Naples home on March 12 of 2021. FBI officials had received a tip about Worrell's involvement in the riots and raided his home in the 200 block of Stanhope Circle.

