Christopher Worrell held in Collier County jail on charges related to Jan. 6 Capitol riot

An East Naples man arrested on a bench warrant, convicted for his part in the Jan. 6 attacks on the U.S. Capitol, remained at the Collier County Jail on Friday morning.

Jail records indicate Christopher Worrell, 52, remains in custody on a hold for Hillsborough County. The local FBI office is in Tampa.

Worrell was arrested at his East Naples home Thursday on the warrant. The Collier County Sheriff's Office assisted the FBI with the warrant. When it was served, Worrell was home.

He's charged as a fugitive from justice with the FBI, obstructing justice and violating the conditions of his release.

Worrell was convicted in May on charges related to the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol insurrection with his sentencing scheduled for Aug. 18, which was canceled that week, days prior to his court appearance.

U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia officials on Aug. 17 unsealed the bench warrant, which was issued Aug. 15. It did not include details related to his disappearance.

The FBI announced that Worrell was wanted for violating conditions of release pending sentencing.

On Jan. 6, 2021, after President Donald Trump's reelection loss, a riot of his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol Building. The mob hoped to prevent Congress from counting electoral college votes and keep then-President-elect Joe Biden from power.

Among other crimes, Worrell was accused of pepper spraying law enforcement officers. He was a member of the Proud Boys extremist group.

U.S. District Judge Royce Lamberth found Worrell guilty of:

Obstruction of an official proceeding.

Entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon.

Disorderly or disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon.

Engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon.

Act of physical violence in the U.S. Capitol grounds or buildings.

Civil disorder.

Assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers using a dangerous weapon.

The Department of Justice had asked Lamberth to sentence Worrell to 14 years years in prison; three years of supervised release; $2,000 in restitution; a fine of up to $181,000, and $610 in mandatory special assessments, which are imposed on defendants convicted of federal crimes.

Trish Priller, his girlfriend and court-appointed guardian, didn't immediately return a request for comment.

