Who is Christopher Worrell? What to know as FBI manhunt for Naples Proud Boys member continues

It's been over three weeks since a Naples man and Proud Boys member went missing, just months after he was found guilty on multiple charges for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021 attacks on the U.S. Capitol.

The search continues for Christopher Worrell, who has not been seen since the middle of August. The FBI issued a warrant for his arrest, however it did not include details related to his disappearance.

Here's what to know about Worrell and his role in the insurrection:

Who is Christopher Worrell?

Christopher John Worrell, 52, is a Naples resident who was involved in and has been charged for his role in the United States Capitol Riots on Jan. 6, 2021.

Authorities unsealed an arrest warrant for Christopher Worrell, of East Naples, late Thursday. Worrell, 52, was convicted of the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol insurrection with his sentencing scheduled for Friday, which was canceled earlier in the week. A federal judge signed off on a warrant for his arrest, made public Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023.

What organization was Worrell a part of?

Worrell has self-identified as a member of the “Hurricane Coast Zone 5” chapter the Proud Boys, which is a neofascist white nationalist extremist organization established in 2016. The group’s members were noted for their misogynistic and anti-Semitic rhetoric, QAnon-related beliefs, their support for former president Donald Trump, and their propensity for street violence.

While being questioned by FBI officials on Jan. 18, 2021, he reportedly became agitated when asked about the Proud Boys, stating, "the Proud Boys were not a racist white supremacist group like the media tries to portray."

What was reason behind the U.S. Capitol riots on Jan. 6, 2021?

A pro-Trump mob sought to keep former president Donald Trump in power by preventing a joint session of Congress from counting the Electoral College votes to formalize the presidential victory of President-elect Joe Biden.

The events of Jan. 6 shocked a nation as many watched the rioters storm the U.S. Capitol on Twitter and TV. USA TODAY reporters detailed the rioters who broke off from the Trump “Save America Rally” to battle police, break into the U.S. Capitol, and send members of Congress fleeing in fear.

Trump live-tweeted throughout the event, first condemning former Vice President Mike Pence for not stopping the transfer of power and then later asking protestors not to fight with police.

At the end of the day, police made at least 68 arrests and the total number of fatalities was five.

What role did the Proud Boys play on Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol?

Members of the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers were convicted of being leaders of the insurrection, when thousands of rioters fought police outside the Capitol and then rampaged through building, with some chanting for Vice President Mike Pence and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., USA TODAY reported.

There were more than 2,000 rioters who entered the building, many of whom vandalized and looted parts of it. One rioter was shot to death by police outside the House chamber, a Capitol Police officer died the next day of natural causes after being sprayed with chemicals and a handful of other officers died by suicide in the weeks.

In court documents from prosecutors, hundreds of messages exchanged by Proud Boys in the days leading up to Jan. 6 showed how the extremists saw themselves as revolutionaries and celebrated the Capitol attack, which sent the lawmakers into hiding.

Where was Worrell during the insurrection?

Worrell joined protestors at the scene of the Jan. 6 insurrection on the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, D.C. He was dressed in a tactical vest and carrying two canisters of pepper gel.

Although Worrell did not enter the building to the government’s knowledge, the Naples Daily News reported previously he lied to law enforcement officers about his conduct at the riot, refused to turn himself in for arrest where directed and issued a vague threat about a potential witness, according to prosecution.

Worrell also assaulted a line of law enforcement officers with pepper spray gel outside the U.S. Capitol building during the riot, according to the prosecution. He passed U.S. Capitol Police officers and warned them not to resist, saying “honor your oaths, on your knees,” and “don’t make us go against you," as well as other expletives.

When was Worrell arrested for his role in the riots?

Christopher Worrell was arrested after FBI agents executed a search and arrest warrant at his Naples home on March 12 of 2021. FBI officials had received a tip about Worrell's involvement in the riots and raided his home in the 200 block of Stanhope Circle.

Worrell was not home during the initial raid and was instructed to turn himself into the nearest FBI resident agency in Sarasota. However, reports show he declined and stated he would turn himself in to the FBI at his home.

From past Naples Daily News reports, agents from the FBI and deputies from the Collier County Sheriff’s Office were at the house collecting evidence following the arrest. Boxes of electronic equipment were removed from the property.

Who tipped off FBI agents about Worrell?

On Jan. 13, a tipster contacted the FBI to report that they believed Worrell traveled to the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, and potentially participated in the riot. The details are included in the FBI statement of facts a federal magistrate signed March 10.

The tipster said they are an acquaintance of Worrell's girlfriend and former Naples Daily News employee, Trisha Priller. The tipster also told the FBI that they had seen a video on Worrell's Facebook page that showed him participating in the riots.

What was Christopher Worrell charged with?

Worrell's trial began in late April after a number of delays. In May of this year, a federal judge found him guilty of seven counts:

Obstruction of an official proceeding.

Entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon.

Disorderly or disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon.

Engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon.

Act of physical violence in the U.S. Capitol grounds or buildings.

Civil disorder.

Assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers using a dangerous weapon.

The verdict followed a five-day bench trial.

The Department of Justice has asked U.S. District Judge Royce Lamberth to sentence Worrell to 14 years years in prison; three years of supervised release; $2,000 in restitution; a fine of up to $181,000; and $610 in mandatory special assessments, which are imposed on defendants convicted of federal crimes.

How many others have been charged for their roles in the riot?

Earlier this year, it was revealed that more than 950 people have been charged for their roles in the two years since the violent mob forced its way into the U.S. Capitol, with the Federal Bureau of Investigation continuing to seek hundreds more.

Since the insurrection, the Justice Department has arrested more than 775 individuals in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the events of that day.

Worrell is among at least 111 Florida residents charged in connection with the mob. Proud Boys Leaders and fellow Floridians, Joseph Biggs of Ormond Beach and Enrique Tarrio of Miami were found guilty of the following charges:

Briggs -seditious conspiracy, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of an official proceeding, conspiracy to prevent an officer from discharging any duties, obstruction of law enforcement and destruction of government property.

Tarrio -seditious conspiracy, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding of Congress, obstruction of a proceeding, interference with law enforcement and aiding destruction of government property.

Has Worrell publicly commented on the charges?

In April of 2022, Worrell made his first public comment following his release from federal custody to home detention the previous year. He addressed the Collier County commissioners at their Tuesday meeting, calling himself a "political prisoner" whose civil rights have been violated.

Wearing a shirt with the words, "POW Jan 6," Worrell introduced himself to the board as "political prisoner 377183."

Christopher Worrell speaks during public comment at the Collier County Commissioner meeting on Tuesday, April 26, 2022.

"We respectfully request all elected officials and the Attorney General's office to investigate this matter, to include the arrest extradition of the January 6 defendants arrested in Florida and seek its assistance in seeking their immediate release from custody by the federal government and their prompt return to their homes," Worrell said.

Naples Daily News recounted he continued by explaining that "due to my blatant civil rights violations, I am now not just fighting for my rights and the rights of others. I'm fighting for my life. My cancer has accelerated to Stage 3 because my government denied me my rights."

When did Christopher Worrell go missing?

While awaiting his sentencing on Aug. 18, Worrell suddenly went missing.

Worrell had been on house arrest after court records report that he complained about the treatment at the D.C. jail. He had been diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and also contracted COVID-19 during his time in jail. The federal judge allowed him to await sentencing in his Naples home while on house arrest.

A week after a federal judge issued a bench warrant for the arrest of a Collier County man convicted for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol, they continue to seek answers. The Tampa-based U.S. Attorney's Office on Tuesday shared a social media statement from the FBI's Tampa office saying they are still searching for Christopher Worrell, 52, of East Naples.

Worrell is currently wanted by the FBI, as they have issued a federal arrest warrant on August 15.

"Christopher John Worrell is wanted for violating conditions of release pending sentencing on federal charges related to the violence at the United States Capitol in Washington, D.C., on January 6, 2021," the warrant says.

Officials ask anyone with information about Worrell's whereabouts to contact their local FBI office or the nearest American embassy or consulate.

Where is the search for Worrell as of now?

Nearly a month later, Worrell is still missing and no leads have been announced. The FBI hasn't updated the public on the search for Worrell since last month.

The Naples Daily News reached out to FBI officials in Tampa for a comment on the search for Worrell but have not heard back as of Sept. 12.

The FBI said any tips can be called in to the FBI Tampa Field Office, 813-253-1000, or submitted to: tips.fbi.gov.

