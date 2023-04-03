Christy Bautista: Virginia woman stabbed to death in Washington DC hotel on concert trip

A Virginia woman was stabbed to death inside a Washington DC hotel room while on a trip to see a concert in the city, according to police.

Christy Bautista, 31, of Harrisonburg, Virginia, was found dead inside the Ivy City Hotel on Friday evening, says the Metropolitan Police Department.

Suspect, George Sydnor Jr, 43, was also discovered inside the hotel room and was arrested and charged with first-degree murder.

Mr Sydnor is described as being of no fixed address, and investigators have not yet given any motive behind the killing, which took place in the Northeast area of the city.

Officials say it is not believed that the victim knew the suspect and they are investigating why he was in the hotel room.

Bautista was found unconscious and unresponsive, according to police.

Washington DC Fire and EMS personnel pronounced Bautista dead at the scene and her body was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.