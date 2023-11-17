Christy Perry found: Missing Big Bend National Park hiker from Houston located, TPWD says

HOUSTON - A hiker from Houston has been found alive after being reported missing during her trip to Big Bend National Park, the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department confirmed.

The agency confirmed that Christy Perry, 25, was found alive, but didn’t provide further information on where she was located. Big Bend National Park stated she is under medical care and being taken to a hospital in Odessa, Texas.

Perry was reported missing by her family after she did not come home from her trip to Big Bend National Park. According to the National Park Service, Perry picked up a rental car in Midland, Texas on Nov. 8 before arriving at the park on Nov. 9.

NPS officials say she did not show up for her camping reservation the same night at Chisos Basin Campground, and her car was found at the trailhead for the Lost Mine Trail.

Park Rangers and U.S. Border Patrol Agents searched the trail on Wednesday and a park pilot searched from above, officials said.

On Thursday, teams including NPS employees, U.S. Border Patrol, Texas Game Wardens, and Los Diablos fire crew combed the area while two helicopters from Texas DPS and U.S. Border Patrol and a plane from NPS searched from above.

Lost Mine Trail, a path 4.8 miles round trip, was closed during the search. The popular trail climbs steeply into the woodlands of the Chisos Mountains.