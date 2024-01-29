Chromebook distribution event Jan. 31 for eligible Washington Co. families

In an effort to close the digital divide and increase digital literacy in Washington County, Washington County Free Library (WCFL) is distributing no-cost Chromebooks for Washington County households, through a grant provided by Washington County government via the Maryland State Department of Housing and Community Development.

Distribution events will be held at each WCFL location during the first five months of 2024.

WCFL’s first large-scale — no appointment needed — distribution will be Wednesday, Jan. 31, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Alice Virginia and David W. Fletcher Library in downtown Hagerstown.

Chromebooks will be distributed to eligible families on a first come, first served basis. There may be wait times and queues at the event.

As with appointment distribution dates, only Washington County residents 18 years or older may participate. One device is allowed per household.

In order to pick up a Chromebook at the event, provide a valid and not-expired photo ID (driver’s license, state ID, work or government ID, passport, etc.; proof of Washington County residence; and proof of one of the following qualifications listed below:

Households with an income at or below 200% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines ($27,180 for a household of one; $36,620 for a household of two; $46,060 for a household of three; $55,500 for a household of four; or $9,440 more for each additional household member.

Households enrolled in the federal Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP)

Households that participate in government assistance programs such as child receives free or reduced-price school lunch; Federal Public Housing Assistance (FPHA); Medicaid; Pell Grant (current award year); SNAP, formerly Food Stamps; Supplemental Security Income (SSI); veterans pension and survivors benefit; WIC.

Examples of proof include (but are not limited to) a proof of benefit like a SNAP or Medicaid card, internet bill showing the ACP discount, or the first page of a 2022 or 2023 tax return.

Appointments for upcoming February distribution dates are now available and listed at washcolibrary.org/chromebook.

For more information about Chromebook distribution, go to washcolibrary.org, or contact the Fletcher Library Information Services Department at 301-241-9968 or 301-244-8994.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Mail: Chromebook distribution event Jan. 31 for eligible Washington Co. families