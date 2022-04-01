Chronic auto thief skips sentencing, then allegedly steals car in Newport and flees law enforcement

Brandon Scott Brose was a no-show at a 9 a.m. Wednesday remote court hearing, when he was supposed to be sentenced for several crimes, including stealing a Metro Mobility bus this past January and taking it on a joy ride around Ramsey and Washington counties.

Brose surfaced four hours later in Newport, where, according to criminal charges, he crashed a stolen car into a Washington County sheriff’s office squad car during a pursuit with law enforcement that ended in Roseville with his arrest.

Brose, 31, of Minneapolis, was charged Friday in Washington County District Court with receiving stolen property, fleeing police and third-degree criminal damage to property.

Brose, who has two prior convictions for auto theft and is on probation, remained jailed in Washington County on Friday in lieu of $60,000 bail ($20,000 with conditions). He also has a warrant for his arrest in Ramsey County for missing Wednesday’s sentencing.

Around 1 p.m. Wednesday, Washington County deputies saw a stolen car in the parking lot of a Speedway at 1624 Hastings Ave. They waited in the area and saw a man, later identified as Brose, get inside, according to the criminal complaint.

Deputies initiated a stop as Brose was backing up the car, but he kept it in reverse and pulled out of a parking spot, the complaint says. A deputy tried opening the driver’s side door, but Brose ignored commands to stop and drove through the parking lot, hitting a squad car on his way out.

Multiple deputies followed Brose as he drove north on U.S. 61 at approximately 100 mph, according to the complaint. Deputies decided to stop the pursuit.

A short time later, other law enforcement spotted the stolen car and pursued it. Brose drove into Roseville, where he was taken into custody, according to the complaint, which does not include how or exactly where the arrest took place. Surveillance video from Speedway confirmed that Brose had been driving the stolen car.

EARLIER CHARGE

Story continues

On Jan. 21, Brose was charged in Ramsey County District Court with motor vehicle theft and fleeing police. According to the criminal complaint, Brose jumped into a Metro Mobility bus that was left unattended with the keys inside at the First Transit Building in St. Paul around 4:30 a.m. on Jan. 20 and drove off.

The bus was fitted with a GPS, so police were able to locate it. Brose drove into Woodbury, Mahtomedi, White Bear Township, Roseville, St. Paul and White Bear Lake, as officers from several jurisdictions followed with lights and sirens. Brose refused to stop, charges say.

Officers said Brose ran through stop signs and violated other traffic laws as he repeatedly refused to pull over, charges allege. Sometime after 9 a.m., the bus was found abandoned near 811 Edmund Ave. in St. Paul. Brose was found walking nearby and arrested.

After reaching an agreement with prosecutors, Brose pleaded guilty on Feb. 7 to motor vehicle theft and a fleeing police charge was dismissed in return. In the same agreement, he pleaded guilty to a felony burglary charge that accuses him of using a crowbar to break into a Boys and Girls Club in St. Paul and stealing computers and other property on Nov. 26, 2020. In exchange, a second count of felony burglary and a motor-vehicle theft charge were dismissed.

As part of the plea agreement, Brose was released Feb. 7 without having to a post $15,000 bond, but under several conditions. They included checking into an inpatient treatment center and returning for Wednesday’s sentencing hearing, according to court records.

FAILING TO SHOW FOR HEARING

At the hearing, after Brose failed to show, his attorney, public defender Carole Finneran, told Ramsey County District Judge Richard H. Kyle Jr. that the last she had heard, which was two weeks ago, Brose was still at Oakridge Treatment Center in Rochester.

Sentencing was reset to April 27 and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

In 2020, Brose was convicted of stealing a Ford van. In 2021, he was convicted of stealing a Chrysler van for which he given three years of probation in lieu of a 13-month prison sentence by Judge David Brown. Brose’s probation for that case ends in August 2024.

Brose is also being investigated for his role in two other Metro Mobility bus thefts, a Metro Transit spokesperson said Friday.

Related Articles