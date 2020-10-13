Chronic Diseases Tend To Lead To Kidney Failure, Thus An Increase Drives The Dialysis Devices And Equipment Market

According to The Business Research Company’s research report on the dialysis devices and equipment market, the rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes and hypertension is expected to be a major driver of the dialysis equipment market. These chronic illnesses frequently precede the onset of the chronic kidney failure. According to the United Nations, the proportion of total global deaths due to chronic diseases is expected to increase to 70% and the global burden of chronic diseases is expected to reach about 60% by 2030. Extended working hours, limited physical activity, and unhealthy food habits are the major causes of chronic diseases such as diabetes. This will increase the demand for medical devices used in diagnosis, and treatment of chronic kidney diseases, driving the dialysis devices market.

London, Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (Dialysis Devices And Equipment Companies Included: Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA, Baxter International, Nikkiso Co. Ltd, DaVita Inc., B. Braun Avitum AG, NxStage Medical, Asahi Kasei Corporation, Diaverum Deutschland GmbH, MEDIVATORS Inc., Nipro Corporation, Allmed Medical Corp, Gambro, TORAY MEDICAL CO. LTD, Teleflex Incorporated, US Renal Care, Bellco S.R.L., C. R. Bard Inc., CVS Health, Cigna, Dialife S.A., Medtronic Inc., Hemoclean Co. Ltd., Humacyte, Rockwell Medical Inc., TVA Medical Inc.)



The global dialysis equipment market size reached a value of nearly $16.53 billion in 2019, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.1% since 2015. The market is expected to decline from $16.53 billion in 2019 to $13.29 billion in 2020 at a rate of -19.6%. The decline is mainly due to lockdown and social distancing norms imposed by various countries and economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 8.7% from 2021 and reach $19.59 billion in 2023. The market is expected to reach $21.94 billion in 2025, and $29.01 billion in 2030.



Story continues

Faster growth in the forecast period than in the historic period can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, leading to an increase in per capita healthcare expenditure, increasing home therapies, rise in technological advancements and increasing number of end-stage renal diseases. Demand for dialysis equipment, development of healthcare sector in emerging countries such as India and China, government initiatives towards providing free healthcare insurance policies and relaxation in government regulations all add to the growth of the market.

The Business Research Company ’s report titled Dialysis Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID 19 Impact and Recovery covers major dialysis devices and equipment companies, dialysis devices and equipment market share by company, dialysis devices and equipment manufacturers, dialysis devices and equipment market size, and dialysis devices and equipment market forecasts. The report also covers the global dialysis devices and equipment market and its segments. The dialysis devices and equipment market is segmented by product: hemodialysis devices, peritoneal dialysis devices, by end-user: hospitals, clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, home care settings.

Request For A Sample Of The Global Dialysis Devices And Equipment Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=2409&type=smp

With the COVID-19 outbreak, since the coronavirus can be easily spread to humans through direct human-to-human contact or indirect surface-to-human contact, the trends in the dialysis devices and equipment market reflect accordingly. One such trend has been to use disposable consumable products which can be thrown away after a single use. Many companies are investing in manufacturing and selling disposable items such as caps, blood tubes, AV fistula needles, dialysis catheters, dialysis membranes and other dialysis consumables as they limit the spread of the virus and reduce the risk of infection.

Along with this, the preference for home therapies is increasing due to its flexible treatment options, reduction in costs and fear over the ongoing pandemic. According to the many evidences, COVID-19 causes serious immunity problems in the most severely ill patients. The studies also suggest that the COVID-19 infection causes acute kidney injury (AKI). People on dialysis need to visit clinics or hospitals 2-3 times per week, where patients fear they can get infected by the coronavirus. The need to diagnose, treat and monitor patients without human contact has risen to contain the spread of COVID-19, resulting in increased preference for home dialysis among patients. In July 2020, the US Federal government announced increasing Medicare reimbursement rates for home dialysis machines to encourage use of home dialysis. Companies such as NxStage Medical, Inc. and Outset Medical Inc. are engaged in the development of portable hemodialysis systems.

Dialysis Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID 19 Impact and Recovery is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provide market overviews, analyze and forecast market size and growth for the whole market, dialysis devices and equipment manufacturers segments and geographies, dialysis devices and equipment manufacturers trends, dialysis devices drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares in over 1,000 industry reports, covering over 2,500 market segments and 60 geographies. The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Here Is A List Of Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Nephrology And Urology Devices Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID 19 Impact and Recovery

Kidney Cancer Drugs Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID 19 Impact and Recovery

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. Located globally it has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.

The World’s Most Comprehensive Database

The Business Research Company’s flagship product, Global Market Model , is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets which help its users assess supply-demand gaps.









CONTACT: The Business Research Company Europe: +44 207 1930 708 Asia: +91 8897263534 Americas: +1 315 623 0293 Email: info@tbrc.info Follow us on LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info



