What is chronic pain? USA TODAY explores the problem and potential solutions

At least 1 in 5 Americans suffers from chronic pain and nearly 1 in 10 are disabled by it. Medications are either not enough, cause dangerous side effects or even making the pain worse.

To better understand pain in America, USA TODAY spoke with more than 50 experts – in pain control, psychology, complementary medicine, addiction and neuroscience – and people who live with pain every day. That reporting resulted in America in Pain, a five part series exploring the problem, its link to the opioid epidemic and some possible solutions.

We learned adequately addressing pain isn't easy. But there's plenty of room for hope.

Day 1: America has a pain problem. How can we find relief?

Chronic pain causes plenty of misery and if not treated properly, even leading to addiction. But pain experts and patients say it doesn't have to be that way. People can come to terms with even the worst pain and live a full life.

One in 5 American children lives with chronic pain. Helping them requires a multi-pronged approach to ensure that pain doesn’t last a lifetime.

Day 2: America’s children are in pain, too. But they shouldn’t be treated as little adults.

Chronic pain is nearly as common in children as it is in adults. But it can be easier to resolve in kids, because their joints haven't deteriorated as much, their habits aren't set and non-drug approaches can be effective against all but the worst conditions.

Doctors are increasingly looking to alternative ways to address pain, through exercise, physical therapy, yoga, meditation, massage and acupuncture.

Day 3: Pain relief beyond pills? How drug alternatives are making a difference.

While medications have lots of drawbacks and are often ineffective against chronic pain, many other approaches have been proven to work. Yoga, acupuncture, meditation and physical therapy can transform pain with few side effects.

A growing, but still incomplete body of research suggests the cannabis plant, the source of marijuana, can help fight some kinds of pain.

Day 4: Pot for pain relief? What cannabis can (and can’t) do for chronic pain.

Research on treating pain with marijuana remains in its infancy, with many unanswered questions about effectiveness, dose and duration. But the public is already convinced, accounting for most medical marijuana licenses and many self-medicating.

Over the next decade or more experts say pain treatment will look very different than it does today, with more effective care.

Day 5: An end to chronic pain? Future treatment could look very different.

Clues about how to cure unrelenting pain may lie within the genes of a few unlucky people. Researchers have been following those clues to try to improve treatment for us all.

