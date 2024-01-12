Chronic student absence rates for 2 Treasure Coast school districts exceed statewide averages

Two Treasure Coast school districts exceeded the statewide average of chronically absent students during the 2021-22 school year. St Lucie schools tied for the 10th highest chronic absenteeism rate in the state.

The statewide average of the number of students missing 21 or more days hit a record high at 20.9% in the 2021-22, according to data from the Florida Department of Education.

St. Lucie schools, at 29.4%, had the highest rate on the Treasure Coast, tying Hardee County for No. 10 among Florida's 67 school districts.

Indian River County schools, at 23.3%, also exceeded the state average, ranking 31st in the state. Martin County schools, at 19.5%, was slightly better than the state average, and ranked near the bottom half of the state, tying Flagler County for the 41st highest rate in the state.

A national trend

Mirroring national trends, Florida's absenteeism rate is the highest it's been since at least 2010, according to a data analysis by The News Service of Florida.

Rural counties showed the highest rates of absenteeism, which is calculated by dividing the number of students who miss more than 21 days of school by the total number of students enrolled in the district.

Before the pandemic, 8 million students were affected by chronic absence across the country. By 2021, that nearly doubled to 15 million, according to Attendance Works, a nonprofit that studies and aims to end school absence.

Promoting student attendance

School districts such as Martin County actively monitor student absences, intervening when students chronically miss school, said Paula Lewis, the district's director of Student Services.

The district equips schools with a toolkit with activities, announcements and student incentive ideas aimed at boosting attendance, Lewis said.

A field officer sometimes is sent to students' homes to meet with family, Lewis said. Wellness checks are implemented to ensure a student's safety, she said.

"We are here to support all our students," Lewis said. "We want to make sure they are OK and they are safe."

Education researchers and politicians agree that there is no one type of student or one singular reason students miss class.

Personal or family illnesses, medical procedures, family travel, housing instability and homelessness, lack of reliable transportation, shifts at work, mental illness and child care all play a role in why American students can't make it to school every day, according to Attendance Works.

Chronic absence is different from truancy in that it counts all of a student's missed time, whether or not that time is excused.

Impact on learning

Attendance Works found that students who live in poverty are two to three times more likely to be chronically absent. Not only does that absenteeism impact students' ability to catch up, but the organization found that "when (absence) reaches high levels in a classroom or school, all students may suffer because the resulting classroom churn hampers teachers’ ability to engage all students and meet their learning needs."

State lawmakers have signaled they're interested in learning more about absenteeism and fighting it. Members of the House Education Quality Subcommittee in December heard from experts on absenteeism and referenced the data from the state Department of Education in its hearing.

Paul Burns, a K-12 education chancellor with the Department of Education, said during the meeting that “the circumstances that a family and student may be facing are really individualized," the News Service of Florida reported.

It's unclear whether lawmakers plan to introduce a bill to address absenteeism, although House Education Quality Chairwoman Dana Trabulsy, R-Fort Pierce, said during the committee's meeting that members “have not heard the last" of the issue, the news outlet reported.

