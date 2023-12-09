Chronic wasting disease spreading, albeit slowly, through N.C. deer population

Dec. 8—Chronic wasting disease has made new appearances in two North Carolina counties in the midst of deer season.

A positive case was confirmed by the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission in Franklin County in late-November and another in Johnston County in mid-October. Earlier this year, a case was detected for the first time in Cumberland County.

Chronic wasting disease is a fatal disease for deer — as well as elk — and spreads through infected saliva, urine and feces of live deer and the movement of infected deer carcasses and carcass parts.

Chronic wasting disease made its first appearance in North Carolina in spring of 2022 in Yadkin County, most likely spreading by deer-to-deer contact from infected deer populations in Virginia. Cases of chronic wasting disease so far are concentrated in the Piedmont. The closest known case to WNC is Wilkes County.

Despite the detection of new cases in new counties, it doesn't mean Chronic wasting disease is "spreading rapidly across the state," said Brad Howard, Wildlife Management Division Chief with the N.C. Wildlife Commission.

Hunters have collected and submitted thousands of deer for testing over the past year, and only a small handful were positive.

"The sample submissions we are getting from hunters is really helping to find the places where CWD has already gotten a foothold in the state. It's likely that it's been in these places for a few years and had not been detected," Howard said. "I'd rather CWD not be here at all, but if it is here, I'm glad we are finding out about it as soon as possible. My hat's off to all the cooperating hunters."

Howard said the cooperation of hunters, particularly during deer season, is a success story, despite the disappointment of finding new positive cases.

"As we continue to find the disease in new counties, hunters should be aware that CWD could be anywhere. We need to continue to test as many hunter-harvested deer as possible to determine the distribution of CWD in our state," said Howard. "Deer hunters must be vigilant and mindful of carcass disposal. The last thing we want to do is inadvertently move it to yet another new location."