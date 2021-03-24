Chronicles of Rickett: Car chase suspect has lengthy criminal history

Mar. 24—The suspect in last week's three-county, two-state hot pursuit appears to have a criminal history mostly involving theft, burglary and forgery, according to court records.

Court records show on both sides of the Ohio River, Rickett has been convicted of multiple felonies over the years.

Tracy L. Rickett, 48, is wanted in Kentucky and Ohio following a March 14 car chase that began in Lewis County and ended with an officer-involved shooting in Franklin Furnace, just across the river in Scioto County, according to authorities.

The pursuit began after a rash of car thefts in which Rickett is suspected of stealing up to four vehicles. At one point during the chase, Lewis County Sheriff Johnny Bivens said Rickett attempted to run over a deputy.

Following Rickett's intial capture, the Scioto County Sheriff's Office has said he was flown to Grant Medical Center in Columbus, where he subsequently made a run for it wearing only a hospital gown.

Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman has said Rickett is believed to be hiding somewhere in the tri-state area, possibly in Kentucky. Thoroughman confirmed Tuesday that Rickett is still at large.

Anyone with any information regarding Rickett's whereabouts is asked to contact the Scioto County Sheriff's Office at (740) 354-7566.

Court records obtained by The Daily Independent from Greenup and Scioto counties show Rickett has a history of property crimes. The charges aren't constrained to the area where Scioto meets the Ohio — a circuit clerk in Kenton County confirmed Friday that Rickett has also incurred theft by deception charges in northern Kentucky as well.

Locally, Rickett was hit with a round of charges in Greenup back in 2010, when he faced two indictments in Greenup County Circuit Court. In one case, he was accused of possessing a forged instrument in the second degree; in another, he was accused of stealing — you guessed it — a car, according to court records.

He pleaded guilty the following year to both raps and received a five-year sentence to be served concurrently with a Lewis County case, records show.

Rickett wound up owing the victims in the Greenup County cases a little more than $3,100, mostly for the car, records show.

Across the river in Scioto County, Rickett was also indicted in 2010 on charges of burglary, receiving stolen checks and identity theft, records show. The case was paused until the proceedings wrapped up in Greenup.

By March 2017, Rickett was again a free man.

That's when court records indicate a man at home in South Shore heard his dogs barking in his living room. He went to see what was going on and found Rickett standing in his home with a trash bag, records show.

Rickett told the homeowner he was hoping to use his phone, records show. The homeowner wasn't buying it, so he "forcibly removed" Rickett from the house, a citation states.

When a Kentucky State Trooper arrived, he found Rickett walking along the road with the trash bag, records show. The victim walked onto his front porch, pointed at the suspect and identified, records show.

Those 2010 warrants in Scioto County came back to haunt Rickett when he was arrested that day — records show Scioto authorities confirmed they were looking to extradite.

Rickett was subsequently indicted on a second-degree burglary charge in Greenup County, but pleaded to a third-degree burglary charge in October 2018, records show. He received four years in prison for that charge, according to his judgment.

In February 2019, records show he was paroled in Kentucky, with a supervision end date slated for September of the same year. The same month he was released, Rickett was arraigned on his Scioto County charges — he pleaded guilty to a burglary charge the following month, records show.

Judge Mark E. Kuhn scheduled his sentencing for May 1, 2019.

However, court records show Rickett never went to the hearing — he was indicted for five counts of failure to appear as a result.

Around the same time, the Kentucky Online Offender Lookup — which shows probationers, state inmates and parolees throughout the commonwealth — showed Rickett broke his parole by absconding.

Court records show Rickett resurfacing March 14, when he was accused of leading police on a potentially deadly chase.

(606) 326-2653 — henry@dailyindependent.com