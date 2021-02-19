Chrysler 300 Packs A Hellcat Punch

Steven Symes

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Now this we like…

It might seem obvious to swap a Hellcat V8 into a Chrysler 300 and we’re surprised there aren’t more of builds like this one out there. After all, we’ve seen Hellcats swapped into classic Mopars and non-Mopar cars, while Dodge seems to be figuring out how it can cram the thing under the hood of the Chrysler Pacifica and Jeep Compass after dropping it into the Durango. They should really look at doing a Chrysler 300 Hellcat from the factory, but in the meantime we can ogle this car.

What is going on with SRT? Get the rundown on what execs said here.

The guy who did this started out with just a 2016 Chrysler 300 with the Pentastar V6 engine, so it was nothing special. Then he made it something far better by dropping the Hellcat V8 in there.

image credit: YouTube
image credit: YouTube

Cosmetically, the look of the Chrysler 300 isn’t too dramatically changed, but it does wear a Hellcat-style hood. That’s kind of a dead giveaway about what’s going on underneath, if the black Hellcat Redeye badges on the front fenders weren’t obvious enough. Some people think it’s wearing a different bumper, but the owner explains it’s the factory one just with the foglights removed for cooling purposes, just like on any other Hellcat. Plus, this ride is rolling on Hellcat five-spoke wheels with nice red Brembo brake calipers peeking out from behind.

As for the interior, it sports some SRT seats and the Hellcat gauge cluster. If you’re wondering how he came by all these Hellcat components, keep in mind there are many salvage Hellcats being sold on Copart at any given time. While that sucks for the owners, whether they wrecked their car or it was stolen and crashed, it makes for good fodder for anyone who wants to do a crazy build like this one.

Check out the car in the video and notice the vanity plate which says “Test Me.”

