Chrysler 300C Survives for 2023 With a 485-HP Hemi V-8 and Yes That's a New Photo of It

Photo credit: Chrysler

Somehow, the Chrysler 300 is still around. This current-generation model, first introduced in 2005, has been given a new "C" trim for 2023 that includes familiar looks and a 485-hp Hemi V-8. Just 2200 examples will be built, and after that, production of the 300 will end for good.

Styling for the 2023 300C hasn't changed a bit since the 300's refresh in 2015. All of the body panels and lighting elements are the same save for the front end, which gets a unique mesh grille with an offset tri-color badge. There are also black chrome accents and 20-inch forged wheels wrapped in all-season tires. They shroud four-piston Brembo brakes with red-painted calipers. Only three exterior paint colors are available: Gloss Black, Velvet Red and Bright White.

Under the hood you'll find Stellantis's tried and true 6.4-liter naturally aspirated Hemi V-8 making 485 hp and 475 lb-ft of torque. It gets power to the rear wheels through an eight-speed automatic transmission and a limited-slip differential out back. Chrysler estimates a 0-60 time of 4.3 seconds and a quarter-mile of 12.4 seconds. Top speed is 160 mph.

Photo credit: Chrysler

Other performance improvements include active suspension damping and an active exhaust system with blacked out tips.

Inside the 2023 300C you'll find front seats wrapped in black leather embossed with the 300C logo. There's silver contrast stitching, appearing on the seats, doors, and instrument panel, with carbon fiber and black piano trim throughout the cabin. A 19-speaker Harmon Kardon sound system comes standard, as does an 8.4-inch infotainment screen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. There's also a slew of safety systems onboard, including lane departure warning and collision warning.

Of the 2200 300Cs Chrysler plans to build, 2000 will be sold in the United States, while the other 200 are destined for Canada. Pricing for the U.S. comes in at $55,000 fully equipped, with reservation books open now.

