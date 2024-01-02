Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Española closes with little notice

Jan. 1—Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Española closed last week after employees were given notice a few days before Christmas.

Garcia Auto Group in Albuquerque has owned the dealership for four years.

Desert Sun Auto Group of Alamogordo had brought Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram to 517 N. Riverside Drive in 2015 after the property had sat vacant since about 2008, the Rio Grande Sun reported.

A Garcia Auto representative did not respond to phone calls or an email from The New Mexican.