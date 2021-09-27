Chryst says Wisconsin's troubles on offense go beyond Mertz

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
TAMIRA MADSEN
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst says the Badgers’ problems on offense don’t rest solely with struggling quarterback Graham Mertz.

Mertz was 18 for 41 for 240 yards with four interceptions and a fumble in the Badgers’ 41-13 loss to Notre Dame on Saturday. He threw two pick-sixes in the game's final 2 minutes, 13 seconds.

Chryst said Monday his message to the sophomore is to stay positive. Mertz has thrown only one touchdown pass along with six interceptions this season.

“What can we do to help him?” Chryst said. “Hope is not a method. What can we do to make progress, and I think you also have to tie in everyone with it. It’s also what’s awesome about this game is that it’s a team sport.”

Wisconsin (1-2, 0-1 Big Ten) needs its offense to improve dramatically as the Badgers prepare for Saturday's home game with No. 14 Michigan (4-0, 1-0), their third meeting this season with a ranked foe. Wisconsin has lost its last seven matchups with Top 25 teams.

The Badgers' depth chart lists Mertz as the starter. Chase Wolf, the backup, has been intercepted three times out of 11 pass attempts since the start of the 2020 season.

Mertz said footwork, accuracy and reads are all priorities.

“You’re going to have games where you have an interception, and it’s how you react after that,” Mertz said. “How you grow and learn from it.”

“It’s trusting my process and I’m working through stuff," he said. "It’s working to be more complete, play better football and score some touchdowns.”

One area that Chryst said he expects improvement is with Mertz and his communication with the running backs. The Badgers gained 74 yards on 28 carries for an average of 2.6 yards per rush against Notre Dame. The 74 rushing yards were a season low for the Badgers.

During two different series in the third quarter, running backs Chez Mellusi and Isaac Guerendo weren’t in the right spots in the lineup. Prior to the snap, Mertz moved them from the slot to the backfield.

“It’s making sure that they know it,” Chryst said of the running backs. “If they don’t, they go to him. We didn’t have a lot of game plan specific things that way, where it should have been tricky or anything.”

The Badgers’ have also hit a rough spot with third-down conversions. The Badgers are 13 of 47 on third downs (27.7%) through three games. They were 1 of 14 against Notre Dame.

Wisconsin ranked seventh in the Big Ten last season with a third-down conversion rate of 38%.

“We’ve been in good situations and haven’t converted well,” Chryst aid. “Third-and-shorts aren’t at a percentage that we would like. It would be a lot easier if it were one guy or one thing to replace or fix. That goes on me and on us. We’ve got to get that corrected, and that’s stating the obvious.”

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Why there is real reason for concern after Wisconsin’s loss to Notre Dame

    Why there is real reason for concern after Wisconsin's loss to Notre Dame

  • Packers WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling dealing with hamstring injury

    Packers coach Matt LaFleur confirmed WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling is dealing with a hamstring injury following Sunday's win in San Francisco.

  • Jim Harbaugh shares his keys to beating Wisconsin

    What Michigan football needs to do to earn the first win in Madison in 20 years in the eyes of the head coach.

  • Amazon has a major deal on Apple AirPods Pro right now — score over $50 off

    Unlike previous versions of the iconic buds, these feature active noise-canceling to block out nearly all ambient and background chatter.

  • Koby Altman wants Collin Sexton with the Cavaliers long term

    Marla Ridenour: #Cavs GM Koby Altman said he wants Collin Sexton here long term. Won't negotiate in public so didn't go too deep. Neither he nor Bickerstaff believes it will affect Sexton's performance Source: Twitter @MRidenourABJ What's the buzz ...

  • Judge rules in Wisconsin teen’s favor after sheriff threatened jail over Covid post

    Sheriff’s deputy violated free speech protections when he asked Amyiah Cohoon, 16, to remove post about virus that ‘upset’ parents ‘Labeling censorship societally beneficial does not render it lawful,’ wrote Brett Ludwig, a district court judge in Milwaukee. ‘If it did, nearly all censorship would evade first amendment scrutiny.’ Photograph: Caroline Brehman/EPA A federal judge ruled that a Wisconsin sheriff violated free speech protections guaranteed by the first amendment when he asked a teen

  • Cardinals win again | FastCast

    The Cardinals come back to win their 16th consecutive game, plus the Brewers clinch the NL Central championship on this edition of FastCast

  • College Football Schedule, Predictions, Lines, How To Watch: Week 5

    College Football schedule, predictions, lines, and how to watch: 2021 Week 5 from Thursday, September 16 to Saturday, September 18

  • Jets dragging down Zach Wilson, who has had no help early on

    Jets rookie QB Zach Wilson has stumbled out of the gate without a support system around him.

  • The Taliban vowed no revenge. One Afghan family tells a different story

    When the Taliban won back control of the eastern Afghan province of Nangarhar last month, they set out to settle a score with an old foe. As they searched for prominent local politician Ajmal Omar - who had helped drive the militants out of a Nangarhar district a year earlier and tried to dissuade young Afghans from joining them - Taliban members detonated explosives at his ancestral home. Images from the sources, which Reuters could not independently verify, show a badly damaged property and family members with injuries they say were from Taliban beatings.

  • Former Jets react to Quinnen Williams calling out teammates after Week 3 loss to Broncos| Jets Post Game Live

    On Jets Post Game Live, Willie Colon, Leger Douzable and Bart Scott talk about Quinnen William's post game comments and holding his team accountable for their mistake-filled loss to Denver Broncos in Week 3. About Jets Post Game Live: Jets Post Game Live Presented by WynnBET: SNY’s Jets crew returns to analyze the most important storylines of the game. Jets Post Game Live features priority access to Head Coach Robert Saleh’s post-game press conferences, and exclusive one-on-one interviews with Jeané Coakley. Jets Post Game Live follows the immediate conclusion of every Jets game. About SNY: SNY is an award winning, multiplatform regional sports network serving millions across the country through unparalleled coverage of all things New York sports. SNY delivers the most comprehensive access to all of the Tri-State area's professional and collegiate sports teams through nightly sports and entertainment programs. SNY.tv is the "go-to" digital communal home for New York sports fans to get succinct, easy-to-read updates, video highlights and features, recaps, news, opinion, rumors, insight and fan reaction on their favorite New York sports teams. Check out more from SNY at https://sny.tv ​ Subscribe to SNY on YouTube: https://on.sny.tv/S5RYeWN Like SNY on Facebook: https://on.sny.tv/rBYAHLi​ Follow SNY on Twitter: https://on.sny.tv/nOn1uq1 ​ Follow SNY on Instagram: https://on.sny.tv/lEArPVp

  • China asking state-backed firms to pick up Evergrande assets - sources

    Beijing is prodding government-owned firms and state-backed property developers such as China Vanke Co Ltd to purchase some of embattled China Evergrande Group's assets, people with knowledge of the matter said. Evergrande, saddled with $305 billion in liabilities, is teetering on the brink of collapse. Authorities are hoping, however, that asset purchases will ward off or at least mitigate any social unrest that could occur if Evergrande were to suffer a messy collapse, they said, declining to be identified due to the sensitivity of the matter.

  • Kedon Slovis uneven in trying to keep his claim as USC's starting QB

    Quarterback Kedon Slovis had an uneven performance in USC's loss to Oregon State, but Donte Williams says others must share the blame.

  • Latest Notre Dame quarterback news entering Cincinnati week

    Who should start at QB vs. Cincinnati?

  • NFC North standings heading into Week 4

    The Bears are tied for second place in the NFC North through three weeks of the 2021 season.

  • Live updates: Congress faces big decision on funding as a government shutdown looms

    Democrats are grappling this week with how to extend federal government funding beyond Thursday and how to raise the debt limit before Oct. 18.

  • Depth shows up for Cardinals during 16-game win streak

    The St. Louis Cardinals are proving to be a lot more than their biggest stars — a Lars Nootbaar more. The soaring Cardinals have won 16 in a row heading into Tuesday night's game against NL Central champion Milwaukee.

  • No. 7 Notre Dame’s depth chart ahead of No. 8 Cincinnati

    What are your initial thoughts about the showdown with Cincinnati?

  • Lee Westwood vows to overhaul Ryder Cup qualifying system if made European captain

    Lee Westwood has vowed to overhaul Europe’s qualifying system if and when he is named Ryder Cup captain for the match in Rome in two years.

  • 2021 WNBA Playoffs: Full schedule, bracket, results, and how to watch

    How to watch the 2021 WNBA Playoffs, round one results, full schedule and bracket, TV channel info, and info on how the WNBA Playoffs work.