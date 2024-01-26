Chrystul Kizer, charged with killing her suspected sex trafficker, facing new charges

A Kenosha woman charged in the 2018 death of a man she claimed sexually trafficked her as a teen is facing more charges that prosecutors say occurred while she's awaiting trial.

Arrest warrants were issued Monday for Chrystul Kizer, 23, charging her with four counts of felony bail jumping in Kenosha County and a single misdemeanor count in Milwaukee County of disorderly conduct, domestic violence, online court records show.

The crimes allegedly stemmed from an incident reported earlier this month in Milwaukee while Kizer was out on a $400,000 bond in the killing of Randall P. Volar III, 34, of Kenosha.

Is Chrystul Kizer is custody?

No. She remained at large Friday afternoon, said Zachary Brost, a Kenosha County assistant district attorney.

A voluntary appearance hearing for Kizer has been scheduled for 1 p.m. Monday in Kenosha County.

Here's what police say happened:

On Jan. 7, Milwaukee police officers were dispatched to an apartment on the 2400 block of North 17th Street on a battery complaint.

The female caller told dispatchers that a man was putting his hands on her and that he tried to rape her, according to a Jan. 22 criminal complaint filed in Milwaukee County. A man could be heard in the background, yelling for the female to "stop hitting me," while the woman continuously screamed on the call.

Kizer was the caller, the complaint said.

Two officer arrived and separated Kizer and a 47-year-old man, whom she claimed was a convicted sex offender and had lied to her about why he was under supervision. An argument between the two started over who owned a cellphone.

Officers examined the phone and discovered multiple messages sent to "Chrystul." When confronted with the information, Kizer said she "does weird (expletive)" because she was locked up for two years for killing a pedophile, the complaint said.

The man was allowed to gather his belongings to leave the apartment, and Kizer threatened to hit him with a baseball bat in front of the officers, according to the complaint.

Officers reported that Kizer lunged and took a swing at the man in front of them and they arrested her. Kizer resisted as officers were placing in custody, the complaint said.

She was released the following day, but was later charged by prosecutors in Milwaukee County with disorderly conduct. That prompted Kenosha County prosecutors to file bail jumping charges against her as well.

The man told police Kizer had been living with him since October 2023, according to the complaint.

Why is Chrystul Kizer charged with homicide?

Kizer was 17 when she was charged in 2018 with the first-degree intentional homicide in Volar's death.

Prosecutors say she went to Volar's home on June 5, 2018, shot him in the head, set a fire in his home and stole his BMW, computer and cash. They say the killing was a premeditated crime to steal the car.

Kizer's lawyers argued she had snapped after years of abuse by Volar and had planned to argue an affirmative defense, a Wisconsin state law that allows one to be acquitted of all charges if a crime was committed as a direct result of being trafficked.

Her bail initially was set at $1 million, then was reduced in February 2020 to $400,000, which was later posed by The Chrystul Kizer Defense Committee, Chicago Community Bond Fund, Milwaukee Freedom Fund and Survived & Punished.

She was ordered at the time of her release to not commit any other crimes.

