Is Chuan Hup Holdings Limited’s (SGX:C33) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors?

This article is for investors who would like to improve their understanding of price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We’ll show how you can use Chuan Hup Holdings Limited’s (SGX:C33) P/E ratio to inform your assessment of the investment opportunity. Chuan Hup Holdings has a P/E ratio of 17.2, based on the last twelve months. That is equivalent to an earnings yield of about 5.8%.

See our latest analysis for Chuan Hup Holdings

Want to help shape the future of investing tools and platforms? Take the survey and be part of one of the most advanced studies of stock market investors to date.

How Do You Calculate A P/E Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price (in reporting currency) ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Chuan Hup Holdings:

P/E of 17.2 = $0.24 (Note: this is the share price in the reporting currency, namely, USD ) ÷ $0.014 (Based on the year to September 2018.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio implies that investors pay a higher price for the earning power of the business. That isn’t a good or a bad thing on its own, but a high P/E means that buyers have a higher opinion of the business’s prospects, relative to stocks with a lower P/E.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

If earnings fall then in the future the ‘E’ will be lower. Therefore, even if you pay a low multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become higher in the future. A higher P/E should indicate the stock is expensive relative to others — and that may encourage shareholders to sell.

Chuan Hup Holdings shrunk earnings per share by 35% over the last year. And EPS is down 5.3% a year, over the last 5 years. This might lead to muted expectations.

How Does Chuan Hup Holdings’s P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

We can get an indication of market expectations by looking at the P/E ratio. The image below shows that Chuan Hup Holdings has a higher P/E than the average (11.3) P/E for companies in the electronic industry.

SGX:C33 PE PEG Gauge January 22nd 19 More

Its relatively high P/E ratio indicates that Chuan Hup Holdings shareholders think it will perform better than other companies in its industry classification. Shareholders are clearly optimistic, but the future is always uncertain. So investors should always consider the P/E ratio alongside other factors, such as whether company directors have been buying shares.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

The ‘Price’ in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

Chuan Hup Holdings’s Balance Sheet

The extra options and safety that comes with Chuan Hup Holdings’s US$134m net cash position means that it deserves a higher P/E than it would if it had a lot of net debt.

The Bottom Line On Chuan Hup Holdings’s P/E Ratio

Chuan Hup Holdings’s P/E is 17.2 which is above average (11.9) in the SG market. Falling earnings per share is probably keeping traditional value investors away, but the relatively strong balance sheet will allow the company time to invest in growth. Clearly, the high P/E indicates shareholders think it will!