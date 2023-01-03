Chuan Hup Holdings (SGX:C33) shareholders have earned a 3.5% CAGR over the last five years

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

Ideally, your overall portfolio should beat the market average. A talented investor can beat the market with a diversified portfolio, but even then, some stocks will under-perform. While the Chuan Hup Holdings Limited (SGX:C33) share price is down 30% over half a decade, the total return to shareholders (which includes dividends) was 19%. That's better than the market which declined 3.3% over the same time.

Since shareholders are down over the longer term, lets look at the underlying fundamentals over the that time and see if they've been consistent with returns.

See our latest analysis for Chuan Hup Holdings

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During five years of share price growth, Chuan Hup Holdings moved from a loss to profitability. Most would consider that to be a good thing, so it's counter-intuitive to see the share price declining. Other metrics might give us a better handle on how its value is changing over time.

We note that the dividend has fallen in the last five years, so that may have contributed to the share price decline. The revenue decline of about 54% per year might also encourage sellers.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

If you are thinking of buying or selling Chuan Hup Holdings stock, you should check out this FREE detailed report on its balance sheet.

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. In the case of Chuan Hup Holdings, it has a TSR of 19% for the last 5 years. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

Chuan Hup Holdings shareholders gained a total return of 2.7% during the year. But that was short of the market average. It's probably a good sign that the company has an even better long term track record, having provided shareholders with an annual TSR of 3% over five years. Maybe the share price is just taking a breather while the business executes on its growth strategy. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Chuan Hup Holdings better, we need to consider many other factors. Take risks, for example - Chuan Hup Holdings has 4 warning signs (and 2 which can't be ignored) we think you should know about.

We will like Chuan Hup Holdings better if we see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on SG exchanges.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • Here's Why We're Watching Creative Technology's (SGX:C76) Cash Burn Situation

    We can readily understand why investors are attracted to unprofitable companies. For example, biotech and mining...

  • This Roomy and Durable Backpack Is the ‘Best Travel Bag Ever’ — and It’s Under $50 at Amazon

    Reviewers say they use the rucksack for everyday outings and traveling abroad

  • A VIP Gloves Limited (ASX:VIP) insider increased their holdings by 6,553% last year

    Looking at VIP Gloves Limited's ( ASX:VIP ) insider transactions over the last year, we can see that insiders were net...

  • Foxconn's COVID-hit China plant close to resuming full production -sources

    TAIPEI (Reuters) -Foxconn's COVID-hit iPhone plant in China's Zhengzhou city is almost back to full production, with its December shipments reaching about 90% of initial plans, two people with direct knowledge of the matter said. Foxconn, formally Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd, declined to comment. Production at the world's largest manufacturing facility of Apple Inc's iPhones was heavily affected late last year after a COVID-19 outbreak and curbs taken to control the virus prompted thousands of workers to leave.

  • Evergrande Vows to Repay Debt in 2023 After Delaying Overhaul

    (Bloomberg) -- China Evergrande Group vowed to repay debt in 2023 after delaying announcements of a much-anticipated restructuring plan again. Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Becomes First Person Ever to Lose $200 BillionUkraine Latest: Strike Kills 63 Russian Troops in Occupied TownXi Warns of Tough Covid Fight, Acknowledges Divisions in ChinaGemini’s Cameron Winklevoss Slams Crypto Exec Barry Silbert Over Frozen FundsIt’s a crucial year for Evergrande to deliver residential projects it pre-s

  • Four cyber concerns looming in the new year

    Cyberattacks have surged in recent years, with the health care system and other critical sectors increasingly coming under digital assault as the threat of malware like ransomware and foreign spyware continues to evolve. Last year in particular saw officials and lawmakers renew their focus on cybersecurity and seek to secure the country’s critical sectors from rising cyber threats. The issue is expected to…

  • South Korea Plans Bigger Tax Breaks to Boost Its Chip Sector

    (Bloomberg) -- South Korea’s government plans to hike tax breaks for big chip companies’ capex to as much as 25%, after President Yoon Suk Yeol called for bigger incentives to fuel the critical sector.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Becomes First Person Ever to Lose $200 BillionUkraine Latest: Strike Kills 63 Russian Troops in Occupied TownXi Warns of Tough Covid Fight, Acknowledges Divisions in ChinaGemini’s Cameron Winklevoss Slams Crypto Exec Barry Silbert Over Frozen FundsBig companies wil

  • Brian O’Neill has “significant” calf injury

    The Vikings are going to be shorthanded on the offensive line for Week 18 and they may remain that way into the playoffs. Head coach Kevin O’Connell said on Monday that right tackle Brian O'Neill suffered a “significant” calf injury during Sunday’s loss to the Packers. O’Neill will not play against the Bears in Week [more]

  • China Stocks Start 2023 on Volatile Note as Covid Impact Watched

    (Bloomberg) -- Trading in Chinese equities was choppy on the first day of the new year as investors assessed the impact of rising Covid cases on the world’s second-largest economy.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Becomes First Person Ever to Lose $200 BillionUkraine Latest: Strike Kills 63 Russian Troops in Occupied TownXi Warns of Tough Covid Fight, Acknowledges Divisions in ChinaGemini’s Cameron Winklevoss Slams Crypto Exec Barry Silbert Over Frozen FundsThe CSI 300 Index fell as much as 1% b

  • China Ban on Cross-Border Brokers Seen Hurting Market Sentiment

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s order for cross-border brokers to rectify their mainland business will likely erode customer base at Futu Holdings Ltd. and lead to negative market sentiment, analysts said. Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Becomes First Person Ever to Lose $200 BillionUkraine Latest: Strike Kills 63 Russian Troops in Occupied TownXi Warns of Tough Covid Fight, Acknowledges Divisions in ChinaGemini’s Cameron Winklevoss Slams Crypto Exec Barry Silbert Over Frozen FundsChina slammed Futu an

  • iPhone City Is Back at 90% Capacity After Covid Turmoil Subsides

    (Bloomberg) -- Foxconn Technology Group has brought the world’s largest iPhone plant to about 90% of anticipated peak capacity, suggesting Apple Inc.’s biggest main production partner has secured enough workers despite a Covid resurgence and recent staff upheaval.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Becomes First Person Ever to Lose $200 BillionUkraine Latest: Strike Kills 63 Russian Troops in Occupied TownXi Warns of Tough Covid Fight, Acknowledges Divisions in ChinaGemini’s Cameron Winklevoss Sla

  • Why This Growth-Stock Pro Favors EV-Parts Makers

    Brian Demain of Janus Henderson makes the case for ON Semiconductor, TE Connectivity, and other stocks with a long runway and limited downside risk.

  • Four people critically injured as Tesla goes over cliff at Devil’s Slide in California

    Two adults and two children taken to hospital

  • Brian O’Neill (calf) ruled out for Week 18 vs. Bears

    This isn't a good sign for the star right tackle

  • Report: UCLA signee QB Dante Moore says Notre Dame ‘was the school I was leaning toward’

    The Irish were in it but Moore elected elsewhere

  • Lula breaks into tears as he addresses Brazilians

    STORY: Lula was asking Brazilians to help him during his third term when he burst into tears next to the First Lady, Rosangela da Silva, the vice-president, Geraldo Alckmin, and his wife, Maria Luci Guimaraes Ribeiro, outside Brasilia’s Planalto palace.Speaking in Portuguese, Lula said, "Unemployed workers at traffic lights holding signs with a sentence that embarrasses us: 'Please help me'."Lula was then handed the presidential sash - a hugely symbolic act in Brazil that far-right former leader Jair Bolsonaro had repeatedly said he would never do - by Aline Sousa, a Black garbage collectorTens of thousands who had gathered to celebrate on Brasilia's esplanade cheered as Lula wiped away tears.Lula da Silva was sworn in as Brazil's president on Sunday at the National Congress, delivering a searing indictment of Bolsonaro and vowing a drastic change of course to rescue a nation plagued with hunger, poverty and racism.Lula's inauguration took place amid heightened security.Some of Bolsonaro's supporters have protested that the election was stolen and called for a military coup to stop Lula returning to office in a climate of vandalism and violence.

  • NFL Power Rankings Week 18: Where Patriots stand after win vs. Dolphins

    Where do the New England Patriots land in the latest NFL Power Rankings after taking down the Miami Dolphins?

  • Take Warren Buffett's Advice: Don't Buy Any Stock in 2023 Unless It Passes This Test

    The Oracle of Omaha won't even buy one share of a company if it doesn't meet this criterion.

  • ‘Things were way tougher’: Charlie Munger has a blunt message for whiners worried about 'hardship.' Here are the stocks keeping Warren Buffett's right-hand man happy in tough times

    The 98-year-old investing legend has spoken.

  • Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Curbed Stock Sales When Shares Slipped

    Nvidia stock saw its market value cut in half in 2022. CEO Jensen Huang sold far less stock in 2022 than the previous year.