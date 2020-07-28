    Advertisement

    Chubb: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

    ZURICH (AP) _ Chubb Corp. (CB) on Tuesday reported a second-quarter loss of $331 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

    The Zurich-based company said it had a loss of 73 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and amortization costs, were 56 cents per share.

    The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 66 cents per share.

    The insurer posted revenue of $8.9 billion in the period.

    Chubb shares have fallen 15% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has stayed nearly flat. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $131.96, a decrease of 14% in the last 12 months.

    _____

    This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CB

    Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting. In the meantime, we welcome your feedback to help us enhance the experience.