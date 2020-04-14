Chubb to Host Three-Day Virtual Insurance and Risk Management Conference to Connect with Clients, Brokers and Agents

WHITEHOUSE STATION, N.J., April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With many risk management conferences and events being cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Chubb is leveraging technology to support close communication, collaboration and partnership with clients, brokers and agents. The company is hosting a virtual conference May 4-6, 2020 to unite Chubb professionals, including its senior executives, with customers for three days of WebEx-enabled private meetings.

"Our virtual conference will join Chubb senior executives, product underwriting, service and claims leaders worldwide with clients, agents and brokers to discuss individual risk management needs," said Matt Merna, SVP, Chubb Group, Division President, North America Major Accounts. "While we will miss physically seeing our clients and brokers at in-person industry events, we don't have to miss the opportunity to collaborate 'face-to-face' to discuss current and emerging risk management needs, upcoming renewals and innovative risk management solutions – whatever is on our clients' minds."

Chubb's large accounts field team, as well as our underwriters will be reaching out to arrange meetings. For additional information or to schedule a meeting, please reach out to your local Chubb contact or broker.

About Chubb

Chubb is the world's largest publicly traded property and casualty insurance company. With operations in 54 countries and territories, Chubb provides commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and supplemental health insurance, reinsurance and life insurance to a diverse group of clients. As an underwriting company, we assess, assume and manage risk with insight and discipline. We service and pay our claims fairly and promptly. The company is also defined by its extensive product and service offerings, broad distribution capabilities, exceptional financial strength and local operations globally. Parent company Chubb Limited is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: CB) and is a component of the S&P 500 index. Chubb maintains executive offices in Zurich, New York, London, Paris and other locations, and employs more than 30,000 people worldwide. Additional information can be found at: chubb.com.

