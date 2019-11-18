Chuck Akre's Biggest Transactions for the 3rd Quarter

Chuck Akre (Trades, Portfolio)'s Akre Capital Management recently disclosed its portfolio updates for the third quarter of 2019. During the quarter, the firm established new holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM), Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) and The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX). It also sold out of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI), TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) and Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL). Major additions to existing positions include Alarm.com Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM), while major reductions include Enstar Group Ltd. (ESGR).





Akre Capital Management is an asset management firm founded in 1989 and headquartered in Middleburg, Virginia. Its strategy is centered on "disciplined investing," an approach that focuses on a small number of well-researched, quality businesses run by honest managers who reinvest their free cash flow wisely. The goal of the mutual fund is long-term capital appreciation.

As of the quarter's end, Akre's equity portfolio is valued at $10.14 billion. In total, the firm holds shares of 25 stocks, four of which are new this quarter, with a turnover rate of 3%. The top three holdings are American Tower Corp. (NYSE:AMT) at 15.67%, Mastercard Inc. (NYSE:MA) at 14.26% and Moody's Corp. (NYSE:MCO) at 11.47%. In terms of sector weighing, Akre Capital Management is most heavily invested in financial services and real estate.

Brookfield Asset Management

During the quarter, Akre established a new stake of 5,324,225 shares in Brookfield Asset Management, impacting the equity portfolio by 2.79%. Shares were trading at an average of $50.74 throughout the period.

Brookfield is an alternative asset manager that takes a long-term investment approach towards high-quality assets and businesses in more than 30 countries worldwide. Its asset investments are primarily centered on commercial real estate, infrastructure and power plants, with a focus on reinvesting capital to improve asset quality. As of Nov. 18, the company has a market cap of $57.6 billion.

According to the Peter Lynch chart below, Brookfield's stock is currently trading at a fair price compared to the company's earnings.

Brookfield has been steadily increasing its revenue the past several years, though its net income has been a bit spotty. It has a three-year revenue growth rate of 40.8% and a three-year Ebitda growth rate of 16.6%. The company has a price-earnings ratio of 15.3, a price-sales ratio of 0.84 and an operating margin of 15.09%.

GuruFocus has granted Brookfield a financial strength score of 3 out of 10 and a profitability score of 8 out of 10. The company has been taking on increasing amounts of debt, as shown in the chart below. Its cash-debt ratio is 0.06, which is lower than 92.3% of companies in the asset management industry, and it has an interest coverage of 1.45.

