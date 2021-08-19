Chuck Close, renowned photorealist painter, dies at age 81

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Joseph Wilkinson, New York Daily News
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NEW YORK — Chuck Close, the artist whose giant photorealist paintings entranced viewers, died Thursday. He was 81.

Close died at a hospital in Oceanside, his lawyer John Silberman confirmed. His cause of death was not announced.

In 2017 and 2018, multiple women who had worked with Close said he harassed them while on the job, and at least one of his exhibitions was canceled as a result.

Close apologized, saying, “If I embarrassed anyone or made them feel uncomfortable, I am truly sorry.”

Close’s work appeared throughout the five boroughs, from subway stations to tony art installations.

“It’s really no different from having a show in a gallery or a museum,” he said in 2017 of his subway art.

In 1988, Close suffered a spinal artery collapse, which left him partially paralyzed. He continued to paint, using a wheelchair for the rest of his life. Always a frank man, Close framed the continuation of his career as an inability to adapt.

“It shows how narrow I am,” he told The New York Daily News in 1999. “I had no other skills to fall back on.”

But Close’s “one skill” got him into museums worldwide and earned him the admiration of patrons and artists. His “Big Self-Portrait” catapulted his career of creating giant paintings of himself and others. Close said he preferred to paint friends and other less recognizable people.

The giant works were indistinguishable from photographs when viewed from a distance, or in miniature in catalogs, but their detail came alive when viewed up close. Close said he deliberately made things harder on himself.

“Ease is the enemy of the artist,” Close said in 1999. “When you no longer feel resistance, it’s too easy to just ‘perform.’ I always change the variables.”

He was born July 5, 1940 in Monroe, Washington, a small city about 25 miles northeast of Seattle. He attended art school at the University of Washington before getting a master’s degree at Yale.

The “Big Self-Portrait” was his first major sale in 1969, to be followed by several more self-portraits and paintings of others. His “big” paintings became fixtures in galleries across the world.

In New York, Close’s art also appeared in unconventional locations, most famously 86th Street station on the Upper East Side. He particularly enjoyed when his works were added to taxi toppers.

“I think it looks pretty cool. Eyes floating down the street,” he told the Daily News in 2011. “You’re not even sure what you’re looking at. I hope it piques their curiosity: Why is it there?”

After years of creating paintings so refined that people thought they were pictures, Close began taking professional photographs himself, including nudes of men and women.

In December 2017, four women told The New York Times and HuffPost they were harassed by Close while posing for such photos, saying he made lewd comments and surprised them with the requests to pose nude. In January 2018, four more women made similar allegations.

“I never reduced anyone to tears, no one ever ran out of the place,” Close told the Times in 2017. “If I embarrassed anyone or made them feel uncomfortable, I am truly sorry, I didn’t mean to. I acknowledge having a dirty mouth, but we’re all adults.”

One woman said she had worked with nude models before and Close’s conduct crossed the line.

“I knew the experience those nude models got,” she told art publication HyperAllergic. “They knew when they arrived that they were going to model nude. With Chuck Close, it was never even disclosed until it was he and I alone in the studio.”

The National Gallery of Art in Washington, D.C., had been scheduled to exhibit Close’s work at the time, but pulled the exhibition after the allegations were reported.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • How WHAT IF…?’s New Episode Plays into the Future of Thanos

    With Thanos making a surprising appearance in this week's What If...? we have some theories about what it could mean for the MCU. The post How WHAT IF…?’s New Episode Plays into the Future of Thanos appeared first on Nerdist.

  • Banksy Is Covering England’s East Coast With Street Art as Part of His ‘Great British Spraycation’

    The reclusive artist has recently tagged works in Great Yarmouth, Gorleston and beyond.

  • ‘Hamilton’ Marks Live Theater’s Emotional Return to Los Angeles

    It’s been a long road for the company of “Hamilton” in Los Angeles — just eight hours before opening night back in March 2020, the show was shut down as fears swelled over a looming pandemic. Little did the cast know at the time, it would take 523 days for their production to finally reach […]

  • The show must go on: Broadway comes back with new investors, bold plans

    Broadway may have seen the longest shutdown in its history but it has lined up new investors and made big plans for its grand reopening, determined to prove that there's no business like show business. Optimism is strong for the reopening of musicals and plays starting in September, led by juggernauts "Hamilton," "The Lion King" and "Wicked." Never risk-averse, Broadway producers are already backing new projects despite millions of dollars in lost ticket sales.

  • Disney World's Cirque Du Soleil Show to Make Its Debut in November

    Performances of "Drawn to Life" will take place at Disney Springs.

  • Hope Springs: Go behind the scenes of Marvel's  Eternals

    EW has an exclusive look at Chloé Zhao's epic sci-fi saga, which introduces 10 new heroes to the MCU.

  • DC’s Power Girl Should Join SUPERMAN & LOIS in Season 2

    One of DC Comics' most popular heroes has never appeared in live-action. But we think Superman and Lois would be the perfect home for Power Girl. The post DC’s Power Girl Should Join SUPERMAN & LOIS in Season 2 appeared first on Nerdist.

  • American Ballet Theatre principal dancer and drag queen on his multiple personas

    ABC News’ Linsey Davis speaks with American Ballet Theatre principal dancer James Whiteside about his new book “Center Center: A funny, sexy, sad, almost memoir of a boy in ballet.”

  • Jasper Conran Ready to Sell a Chest of Treasures at Christie’s London

    The fashion and homeware designer who spent a life renovating and redecorating historical homes across England is downsizing and selling off a trove of international antiques and Old Master paintings.

  • 'Hamilton' in L.A., sing-along 'Sound of Music' at the Bowl: Your best weekend bets

    'Hamilton' returns to the Pantages, Versa-Style Dance takes the stage at the Wallis, Gaby Moreno plays the Ford. Your weekend starts here.

  • ‘The Night House’: Designing the Isolated Home for the Supernatural Thriller

    “The Night House” production designer Kathrin Eder jumped at the opportunity to work on David Bruckner’s new supernatural thriller, since the project represented an opportunity for her to flex her creative muscles. The blueprints of the house would also feature heavily as part of the storyline. In the film, Rebecca Hall Hall plays Beth, a […]

  • Column: Actors, get vaccinated or get off the public stage

    Laura Osnes' exit from a show because of COVID-19 vaccination rules divides Twitter, but critic Charles McNulty says there should be no debate. Just get vaccinated.

  • The Lost Leonardo (New Zealand Trailer 1)

    THE LOST LEONARDO tells the inside story behind the Salvator Mundi, the most expensive painting ever sold at $450 million, claimed to be a long-lost masterpiece by Leonardo da Vinci. From the moment it is purchased from a shady New Orleans auction house, and its buyers discover masterful brushstrokes beneath its cheap restoration, the fate of the Salvator Mundi is driven by an insatiable quest for fame, money and power. But as its price soars, so do questions about its authenticity. Is this mult

  • Art lovers flock to see master Antonio Lopez paint on Madrid square

    It's not often you get the chance to see a master at work, but Madrid residents have recently been able to watch one of Spain's greatest living artists set up his studio under the blazing sun on the famous Puerta del Sol square. Every day from 6.30 p.m. to 9 p.m. since the start of July, painter and sculptor Antonio Lopez, 85, has positioned his large easel and canvas and begun mixing his paints, as a crowd of shoppers, dog walkers and art lovers assembles around him. Seeing such a famous face installed among the tourist shops and lottery stalls of Puerta del Sol has excited many locals.

  • 'On Broadway' documentary offers hope for New York theater

    Broadway is down right now, struggling to reopen after being shuttered during the pandemic. “Broadway is resilient,” said the film's director, Oren Jacoby. The 85-minute film traces how the fortunes of New York's theater district have gone up and down over the decades, crashing in the late 1960s after enjoying a Golden Age in the ’40s and ’50s.

  • 8 Upcoming Antiques Shows to Have on Your Radar

    The top antiques shows are coming back with fervor—and drawing a rush of young collectors to their verdigrised gates.

  • 'A new normal': Broadway casts, crews prepare for return to the stage after COVID shutdown

    Casts and crews are excited to once again experience the inescapable, indescribable joy of live theater. But nerves permeate the Times Square air too.

  • Artist Chuck Close Dead At 81

    Close, famed for his large photorealist portraits, was accused of sexual harassment by several women who posed for him.

  • Love of a Black planet: Artist April Bey's Atlantica soars beyond Wakanda

    Artist April Bey's sumptuous solo show "Atlantica, The Gilda Region" at CAAM imagines a world in which "all Black people are loved and accepted."

  • The $79 Million Lair at the Top of the Former Tallest Building in the World

    Courtesy Chris CoeAn apartment is available in New York right now which is unlike any other property in the city, the nation, and likely the world. It fills the topmost floors of the Woolworth Building, that iconic lower Manhattan landmark which opened in 1913 as the headquarters of a sprawling discount retail chain. “The Pinnacle,” as it’s being marketed, is offered at $79 million, and includes four full floors within the tower’s pyramidal spire as well as a mezzanine and 360-degree open-air te