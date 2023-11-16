Chuck-E-Cheese in Ellisville, Missouri, reopening today after renovations

TechCrunch

Microsoft is expanding its policy to protect commercial customers from copyright infringement lawsuits arising from the use of generative AI -- but with a caveat (or several). Today during Ignite, Microsoft said that customers licensing Azure OpenAI Service, the company's fully managed service that adds governance layers on top of OpenAI models, can expect to be defended -- and compensated -- by Microsoft for any "adverse judgements" if they're sued for copyright infringement while using Azure OpenAI Service or the outputs it generates. Generative AI models such as ChatGPT and DALL-E 3 are trained on millions to billions of e-books, art pieces, emails, songs, audio clips, voice recordings and more, most of which come from public websites.