Chuck Grassley unapologetic about blocking Merrick Garland from U.S. Supreme Court

Bart Jansen, USA TODAY
WASHINGTON - The top Republican on the Judiciary Committee, Sen. Chuck Grassley, said Monday at Merrick Garland’s confirmation hearing to become attorney general that he was unapologetic about refusing to hold a hearing on Garland’s 2016 nomination to join the Supreme Court.

Former President Barack Obama nominated Garland, after the death of Justice Antonin Scalia in February 2016. But Republicans who controlled the Senate, refused to consider the nomination during an election year.

More: Who is Merrick Garland? What to know about the longtime judge and Attorney General nominee

“As you’ll recall, it was an election year with a divided Congress,” said Grassley, who said the decision was consistent with Democratic statements.

Judge Merrick Garland, nominee to be attorney general, is sworn in at his confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee, Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (Carlos Barria/Pool via AP)
Democrats including President Joe Biden railed against the stonewall. But the vacancy was eventually filled by former President Donald Trump with Justice Neil Gorsuch.

Grassley said he admired Garland’s public service, as a longtime prosecutor and federal appeals court judge. But Grassley alluded to the contentious confirmation hearing for Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

“Yes, it’s true I didn’t give Judge Garland a hearing,” Grassley said. “I also didn’t mischaracterize his record. I didn’t attack his character. I didn’t go through his high school yearbook. I didn’t make his wife leave the hearing in tears. I took a position and stuck to it. That’s it.”

Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, is the ranking Republican on the Senate Judiciary Committee.
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Sen. Chuck Grassley unapologetic about Merrick Garland, Supreme Court

