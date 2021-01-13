Chuck Norris denies attending Capitol riots after photo of ‘look-alike’ goes viral

Norris is a longtime Republican who vocally supported Trump during the 2016 presidential election

Legendary action hero Chuck Norris has come forward this week to deny speculations that he attended last week’s Capitol riots after a picture of an attendee who bears an uncanny resemblance to him started circulating all over social media.

On Monday, a photo began circulating of an excited Trump supporter posing at last week’s rally with a man he seemingly believed to be Norris. Given that rally later turned into a violent riot at the Capitol, the photo sparked a heated debate on Twitter between those who believed it was the actor versus those convinced it was just a look-alike.

“I have no doubt Chuck Norris is MAGA,” one user wrote. “But this guy isn’t him. Very good look-alike but too young.”

I have no doubt Chuck Norris is MAGA but this guy isn't him. Very good lookalike but too young. pic.twitter.com/kD8bXNRzlW — Danielle Huss (@daniellehuss) January 12, 2021

“I recently learned there was a Chuck Norris look-alike at the DC Capitol riots,” the Walker, Texas Ranger star tweeted on Tuesday.

He finally put an end to the speculations by saying, “It wasn’t me and I wasn’t there. There is no room for violence of any kind in our society. I am and always will be for law and order.”

Although Norris is a longtime Republican who vocally supported Trump during the 2016 presidential election against Hillary Clinton, his spokesperson wasted no time releasing a statement denouncing claims that his client would ever take part in a violent insurrection.

“This is not Chuck Norris and is a wannabe look-alike although Chuck is much more handsome,” said Erik Kritzer. “Chuck remains on his range in Texas where he has been with his family.”

Capitol Police has confirmed that over 50 officers from the department and Metropolitan Police Department sustained injuries, while several of them were “hospitalized with serious injuries.”

“The violent attack on the U.S. Capitol was unlike any I have ever experienced in my 30 years in law enforcement here in Washington, D.C.,” Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund, who submitted his letter of resignation the day after the attack, shared.

He adds, “Make no mistake – these mass riots were not First Amendment activities; they were criminal riotous behavior.”

I recently learned there was a Chuck Norris lookalike at the DC Capitol riots. It wasn’t me and I wasn’t there. There is no room for violence of any kind in our society. I am and always will be for Law and Order.



Your friend, Chuck Norris pic.twitter.com/LruKwViWRL — Chuck Norris (@chucknorris) January 12, 2021

