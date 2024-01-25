Chuck Raimi leaves role as deputy corporation counsel with 30-page resignation

One of the City of Detroit's top attorneys departed his role in a 30-page document, which includes five pages of a scathing letter criticizing former colleagues.

Chuck Raimi, who was employed in the city's law department primarily as deputy corporation counsel for 10 years, announced his departure Wednesday through a letter heavily critiquing the city's top attorney Conrad Mallett, whom Mayor Mike Duggan appointed last year. Raimi's five-page letter to the law department starts off noting he holds his colleagues in high regard and anticipated he and Mallett would be "true partners" in a similar fashion that he had with previous corporation counsels.

But Raimi went on to criticize Mallett and chief of staff Jason Harrison, questioning Harrison's qualifications. Raimi's departure, written in the format of a lawsuit with numbered exhibits, includes scanned documents of Harrison's work history, noting he was a legal assistant to Mallett in the Michigan Supreme Court. He also claimed he was unaware of a budgeted position to hire him.

Detroit Corporation Counsel Conrad Mallett

Raimi said he was "not favorably impressed" and did not support Mallett's decision to hire Harrison. From then on, they disagreed on a lot of future decisions and found themselves quarrelling over things like setting up meetings and getting into "profanity-laced shouting matches," according to the letter.

Duggan: I tried to smooth this over

The Free Press left a message seeking comment from Mallett and Harrison, but Duggan's spokesman John Roach said the city is not commenting on personnel matters.

"I have the highest regard for Chuck Raimi, and I have the highest regard for Corporation Counsel Conrad Mallett," Duggan said in a statement. "I tried a number of times to get the two of them to sit down and settle their differences because I believed the city would be better off with both their talents. I've been really disappointed that I wasn't able to succeed. I wish Chuck nothing but success in his next venture."

Raimi could not be immediately reached.

The former deputy considered leaving in 2022 but decided to complete some pending matters. Interactions between him and Mallett at that point were almost entirely by email. Mallett later reorganized the structure of the department to create a division for blight cases, removing Raimi from that role and putting the responsibility on Harrison, according to the letter.

The change coincided with the influx of federal funding from the American Rescue Plan Act, which has a designated fund for blight. He pointed out that one blight case was sent to outside counsel when Harrison and ARPA resources were available for use.

Raimi ended his letter saying he worked hard on improving the law department during his tenure. He was born and raised in Detroit, and took the role because he believed in the mayor and the city's mission. He also ran the law department as interim corporation counsel when the city's former top attorney resigned to join a law firm.

The former deputy was under fire for authorizing a contract last year without City Council's approval, BridgeDetroit reports, and members urged the mayor to take disciplinary action. He and Council President Mary Sheffield have also disagreed over providing legal representation to Detroiters facing eviction. Raimi called it a "dangerous" plan while Sheffield said she was disappointed in his remarks.

Dana Afana is the Detroit city hall reporter for the Free Press. Contact Dana: dafana@freepress.com or 313-635-3491. Follow her on Twitter: @DanaAfana.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit's deputy corporation counsel Chuck Raimi resigns