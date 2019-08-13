Chuck Royce's Firm Trims Medidata, Circor Positions

Chuck Royce (Trades, Portfolio)'s Royce & Associates sold shares of the following stocks in the second quarter.

The firm curbed its Medidata Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO) holding by 75.74%. The trade had an impact of -0.52% on the portfolio.

The provider of cloud-based solutions has a market cap and an enterprise value of $5.70 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 5 out of 10. The return on equity of 7.14% and return on assets of 4.49% are underperforming 75% of companies in the Application Software industry. Its financial strength is rated 7 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 1.07 is below the industry median of 3.13.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is Royce's firm with 0.42% of outstanding shares, followed by the Eaton Vance Worldwide Health Sciences Fund (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.07% and Mario Gabelli (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.02%.

Royce's firm reduced its Circor International Inc. (NYSE:CIR) position by 52.37%. The portfolio was impacted by -0.28%.

The company, which designs and manufactures engineered products and systems, has a market cap of $716.97 million and an enterprise value of $1.37 billion.





GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 4 out of 10. The return on equity of -9.49% and return on assets of -2.87% are underperforming 100% of companies in the Industrial Products industry. Its financial strength is rated 3.9 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.10 is below the industry median of 0.85.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is Gabelli with 9.62% of outstanding shares, followed by Royce's firm with 4.73% and PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio) with 1.78%.

The investment firm trimmed its Vishay Intertechnology Inc. (NYSE:VSH) stake by 26.12%. The portfolio was impacted by -0.21%.

The provider of discrete semiconductors has a market cap of $2.27 billion and an enterprise value of $2.11 billion.





GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 6 out of 10. The return on equity of 20.50% and return on assets of 9.27% are outperforming 67% of companies in the Semiconductors industry. Its financial strength is rated 6.1 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 1.27 is below the industry median of 1.59.

The company's largest guru shareholder is Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio) with 3.59% of outstanding shares, followed by Royce's firm with 2.62%, the T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund (Trades, Portfolio) with 1.74% and Jeremy Grantham (Trades, Portfolio) with 1.04%.

The firm cut the Landstar System Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) holding by 26.02%, impacting the portfolio by -0.20%.

The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion and an enterprise value of $4.13 billion.