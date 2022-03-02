Chuck Schumer’s Awkward State Of The Union Moment Becomes A Meme

State of the Union viewers lightheartedly trolled Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) over an awkward moment during President Joe Biden’s address on Tuesday.

Amid boos from some Republicans, Schumer stood up to applaud Biden’s criticism of ex-President Donald Trump’s tax cuts. Schumer realized he was on his own, though, and promptly sat down. He was back out of his seat within seconds, however, when an actual standing ovation among Democrats took place.

Watch the moment here:

Amid some boos in the House chamber, Sen. Chuck Schumer anticipates a standing ovation for mention of President Biden’s American Rescue Plan.#SOTU

LIVE UPDATES: https://t.co/0Kohku0N0Bpic.twitter.com/YWMk7QPP80 — Good Morning America (@GMA) March 2, 2022

Twitter users related:

We all have this hype friend 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/FOg9PQ3BsU — Frances Wang (@FrancesWangTV) March 2, 2022

When you think the sermon is over but the pastor says "That reminds me of one of my favorite biblical passages" pic.twitter.com/8gUp0rVcTB — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) March 2, 2022

When I tell you this is my awkward girl personal nightmare 💀 pic.twitter.com/fVZtFuRBDk — 🖤. (@MsPackyetti) March 2, 2022

Chuck Schumer standing up too soon for an applause gave me flashbacks of getting up too early for a wara and having to sit myself down and wait my turn 😅 — Naheed Rajwani (@naheedrajwani) March 2, 2022

lol Chuck Schumer pic.twitter.com/NfwmofE36R — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) March 2, 2022

Chuck Schumer standing up prematurely dot gif — Neil Irwin (@Neil_Irwin) March 2, 2022

Find someone who loves you as much as Chuck Schumer loves policy https://t.co/c16q93bJ8n — Sarah Burris 🇺🇦 (@SarahBurris) March 2, 2022

Someone will GIF Chuck Schumer in 3,2,1… — Micheline Maynard (@MickiMaynard) March 2, 2022

Who did the pump fake better lol? Chuck Schumer or Carmelo Anthony? pic.twitter.com/Dc1YeIoHMZ — Chris Williamson (@CWilliamson44) March 2, 2022

I think we just saw Chuck Schumer become a meme in real time #SOTU — Christian Mitchell (@cljmitchell) March 2, 2022

You guys! Chuck Schumer with the premature get up pic.twitter.com/XfRuHvA8mB — Jackie Hoffman (@JackieHoffman16) March 2, 2022

Also, who else felt seen with this moment from @SenSchumer?



I've been there, Senator. I've been there. pic.twitter.com/UvBTVHiaai — Elliot Williams (@elliotcwilliams) March 2, 2022

I, like Schumer, have tried and failed to start a wave at a public event. #SOTU — Seth Masket (@smotus) March 2, 2022

Put @chuckschumer down as in the lead for #SOTU2022 meme of the night. pic.twitter.com/LrHmYCSCHC — Crispin Havener (@CrispinHavener) March 2, 2022

.@SenSchumer is READY. He is a hype man. He is the Majority Leader! He will applaud. We all need a friend like that. — Jess Morales Rocketto (@JessLivMo) March 2, 2022

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Related...