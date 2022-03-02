  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Chuck Schumer’s Awkward State Of The Union Moment Becomes A Meme

Lee Moran
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Chuck Schumer
    Chuck Schumer
    American politician

State of the Union viewers lightheartedly trolled Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) over an awkward moment during President Joe Biden’s address on Tuesday.

Amid boos from some Republicans, Schumer stood up to applaud Biden’s criticism of ex-President Donald Trump’s tax cuts. Schumer realized he was on his own, though, and promptly sat down. He was back out of his seat within seconds, however, when an actual standing ovation among Democrats took place.

Watch the moment here:

Twitter users related:

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Related...

Recommended Stories

  • Boebert shocks Democrats with Biden State of the Union interruption

    In an extraordinary breach of decorum, Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) yelled out at President Biden during his State of the Union address on Tuesday, accusing him of putting American troops in coffins.Biden was in the midst of discussing how many American troops stationed in Iraq and Afghanistan developed cancer from exposure to toxic smoke from massive burn pits."A cancer that would put them in a flag-draped coffin," Biden said. "I know -""You...

  • Rubio skipping SOTU over COVID-19 testing mandate: 'I don't have time'

    Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) will skip President Biden's State of the Union address Tuesday because of the COVID-19 testing requirement for attendees. "I don't have time to go take a COVID test today," Rubio said, according to a tweet from HuffPost reporter Igor Bobic. "I only take a test if I'm sick."Rubio's office confirmed his plans to The Hill. Rubio complained about the requirements for the State of the Union during his speech at the...

  • Column: Harsh words for Putin and Republican crackpots turn Mitt Romney into a truth-teller

    A former advisor to Utah's buttoned-down senator calls it "Romney unplugged."

  • Democrat Dan Feehan to sit out southern Minnesota special election for Congress

    Democrat Dan Feehan won't run in the upcoming special election for southern Minnesota's 1st Congressional District or the November general for a full term, Axios has learned. What he's saying: Feehan, who lost narrowly to late GOP Rep. Jim Hagedorn in 2018 and 2020, cites family commitments in a statement set to be released this morning.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free"I owe a wise eleven year old, an imaginative eight year old,

  • Longtime Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway touts Jake Corman’s bona fides in governor’s race

    The former president has yet to make an endorsement in the race.