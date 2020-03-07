Chuck Schumer blasting conservative Supreme Court justices is more proof that Democrats are trying, and failing, to copy Trump's bluster

Business Insider

Senate Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) at an abortion-rights rally outside the Supreme Court as the justices hear oral arguments in the June Medical Services v. Russo case, on March 4, 2020, in Washington. More

Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images

When Chuck Schumer said Supreme Court justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh "won't know what hit" them this week, he was channeling Trump's schoolyard-bully persona.

In play-acting like Trump, Schumer launched yet another partisan "civility" conversation but buried his real message in noise.

"If you can't beat Trump, act like Trump" has become a political maxim of our time. But only Trump is Trump, and his critics undermine themselves when they try to ape his "tough guy" act.

This is an opinion column. The thoughts expressed are those of the author.

Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories.

Whenever the Donald J. Trump Presidential Library opens, it ought to have at least an exhibit immortalizing his sickest burns. Call him a schoolyard bully if you want. It won't matter. He knows who he is, and he'll hit you first and dirty.

But it's not easy to pretend to be a bully. You either have the instinct or you don't. Trump's the real deal. And perhaps his greatest trick since entering political life has been to coax his political enemies into acting as juvenile and boorish as he is.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer provided the latest example this week when speaking at a Center for Reproductive Rights rally, where he addressed two Supreme Court justices by name with what can only be reasonably interpreted as a threat.

"I want to tell you, Gorsuch. I want to tell you, Kavanaugh. You have released the whirlwind, and you will pay the price! You won't know what hit you if you go forward with these awful decisions."

Does anyone truly believe that Schumer "has brought great danger to the steps of the United States Supreme Court," as Trump put it in a tweet? Unlikely.

But it was a wildly inappropriate and bizarre display of tough-guy posturing, and Chief Justice John Roberts was completely correct to issue a rare public rebuke of the minority leader, saying: "Justices know that criticism comes with the territory, but threatening statements of this sort from the highest levels of government are not only inappropriate, they are dangerous."

Schumer didn't do himself any favors with the mealymouthed statement put out by his office, which accused Roberts of following "the right wing's deliberate misinterpretation of what Sen. Schumer said."

OK, then: So what was the correct interpretation?

According to Schumer's office, he was referencing "the political price Senate Republicans will pay for putting these justices on the court, and a warning that the justices will unleash a major grassroots movement on the issue of reproductive rights against the decision."

That's patently ridiculous. Schumer didn't say Senate Republicans "won't know what hit them." The grammar makes it clear the "you" was in reference to Gorsuch and Kavanaugh.

But the whole sadly comical episode is indicative of how Trump has influenced so many political figures into acting like him through pro-wrestling-style insults, childish tweets, and theatrical attempts at viral moments.

'If you can't beat Trump, act like Trump' has become a political maxim

Trump's been known for his brash, plain-spoken style since he became a national figure following the publication of his bestselling ghostwritten book, "The Art of the Deal."

Later, as his business fortunes crumbled, he was forced to rebrand as a somewhat self-deprecating TV commercial pitchman to maintain relevance. Then, Mark Burnett cast him in the fictitious reality-TV role of a competent businessman in "The Apprentice," where Trump really started to lean into the role of indomitable heel.

But it wasn't until Trump joined Twitter in May 2009 that he unleashed his true id.

With a completely unfiltered bullhorn of global reach, he was free to spread fake conspiracy theories about President Barack Obama's birthplace, level gross insults on female celebrities' appearances, and make easily debunkable boasts about his own accomplishments.

Almost a decade to the day later, a lot of lawmakers have calibrated a "be like Trump" approach to fighting Trump.

During a desperate last-gasp attempt at survival in the 2016 Republican primary, Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida fought back against Trump's "Little Marco" insults by saying Trump has small hands, adding, "And you know what they say about men with small hands? You can't trust them."

Rubio may have thought he landed a direct hit, but Trump's got no shame, and was quite happy to play in the gutter. At a debate days after Rubio's insult, Trump addressed the audience: "He referred to my hands — 'if they're small, something else must be small.' I guarantee you there's no problem. I guarantee."