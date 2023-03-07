Chuck Schumer condemns Tucker Carlson and Fox News
Senator Chuck Schumer condemned Tucker Carlson for claiming that the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol was not a violent insurrection and urged Fox News not to show the second half of the segment.
Fox News host Tucker Carlson on Monday released previously unseen video of the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Scott MacFarlane reports.
Kevin McCarthy gave Fox News host Tucker Carlson access to more than 40,000 hours of Jan. 6 Capitol riot surveillance footage.
A Democratic National Committee (DNC) official has called former President Donald Trump a “serial rapist” and the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) a “gathering of sexual predators” on TV. Lindy Li, who serves as DNC Women’s co-chair and DNC’s mid-Atlantic regional chair, made the remarks on Saturday while commenting on the event in an interview with MSNBC’s Yasmin Vossoughian.
The case may test the implications of a Supreme Court decision last year in favor of a high school football coach who prayed on the field after games.
Fox NewsTucker Carlson on Monday aired U.S. Capitol security footage from the Jan. 6 insurrection that House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) gave to him last month, at one point showing tape of Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) fleeing from rioters.Yet the clip, which the House Jan. 6 Committee first revealed to the public last July, is “a lie,” according to the Fox News host, because Hawley wasn’t the only member of Congress seen running toward a safe location.Carlson, in a voiceover, complained that “Demo
The Bulwark's Tim Miller told the failed Arizona gubernatorial candidate why she really lost.
Yahoo Sports is tracking all of the automatic NCAA tournament bids, along with the major college conference title games.
If the UK or its Conservative government — now led by prime minister Rishi Sunak — hoped Brexit would solve the country’s immigration problems, it was wrong.
Since "Wheel of Fortune" debuted in 1975, there has been many wild moments and viral mistakes seen on the game show. It is co-hosted by Pat Sajak and Vanna White.
Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) is showing he can play offense against vulnerable Senate Democrats by forcing them to take tough votes, driving a wedge between red state Democrats up for reelection and the party’s base. McCarthy put them in a difficult position last week by forcing them to vote on a GOP-sponsored resolution blocking a…
When family ties prevented him from joining US forces, William Patrick Hitler wrote a letter to FDR asking to fight "against tyranny and oppression."
Russell Brand savaged MSNBC analyst John Heilemann on a recent episode of Real Time with Bill Maher for playing the same game as the Fox News.
Oklahoma's governor set a special vote for March 7 after a pot referendum was pulled off the November ballot.
California Gov. Gavin Newsom won't give a State of the State address this year, shunning the teleprompter that has frustrated him because of his dyslexia in favor of a statewide tour this month, in which he can highlight his major policy goals in a more informal setting. It's a break from tradition for Newsom, a Democrat and potentially a future presidential candidate who has attempted many times to reinvent the speech for modern audiences. Scripted speeches have given Newsom trouble because of his dyslexia, a common learning disability that makes it harder for him to read and do other things related to reading.
A United Airlines passenger has been arrested after trying to open an emergency exit door during a flight on Sunday from Los Angeles to Boston and then trying to stab a flight attendant in the neck, U.S. prosecutors said on Monday. Passengers tackled Francisco Severo Torres, 33, after the attempted stabbing and the flight crew helped restrain him prior the plane landing at Boston Logan International Airport, prosecutors said. Torres is set to have another hearing on Thursday.
This year’s Academy Awards ushered in a historic number of first-time nominees; 16 of the 20 candidates in the acting and supporting acting categories are new to the Oscars. From longtime industry favorites like Jamie Lee Curtis and Bill Nighy to exciting newcomers like Paul Mescal and Stephanie Hsu, the 2023 class brought a rare infusion of fresh blood into cinema’s most prestigious awards race.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis visited Southern California on Sunday, taking swipes at Gov. Gavin Newsom in his own backyard amid a widening Republican Primary battle ahead of 2024.
If nothing is done to change course, Americans on Social Security may see their monthly benefits drop by 25% in the years ahead. That's because the Social Security trust fund reserves could become...
A Missouri law banning local police form enforcing federal gun laws is unconstitutional and void, a federal judge ruled Tuesday. U.S. District Judge Brian Wimes ruled the 2021 law is preempted by the federal government under the U.S. Constitution’s supremacy clause. “At best, this statute causes confusion among state law enforcement officials who are deputized for federal task force operations, and at worst, is unconstitutional on its face," Wimes wrote.