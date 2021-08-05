Chuck Schumer Cut In Front Of Mitch McConnell And Became A Meme
Twitter users got a kick out of Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer’s (D-N.Y.) lighthearted power move over Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) this week.
Viral video (above) shows McConnell walking down a long corridor in the U.S. Capitol to a lectern for a press conference. But, from seemingly out of nowhere, Schumer enters from screen-left and beats him to it.
“The prerogatives of the majority,” the New York Democrat cracked.
McConnell was filmed laughing in a corner.
When his turn to talk finally came, the Kentucky Republican referenced his predecessor Bob Dole’s quote about “the most dangerous place in Washington to be is between Chuck Schumer and a microphone.”
MSNBC’s Ari Melber set the moment to the Megan Thee Stallion and Beyoncé song “Savage.”
Why is Chuck Schumer so #savage with Mitch McConnell?@theestallion@TheBeatWithAripic.twitter.com/b4MoPSNkaf
— Ari Melber (@AriMelber) August 4, 2021
“The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” gave it a pandemic spin:
So close... pic.twitter.com/ihQpgNVXGh
— The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) August 4, 2021
Others also chimed in:
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer pulls on Minority Leader Mitch McConnell a parking move known to ALL experienced drivers in Brooklyn and Boston...@SenSchumer@LeaderMcConnellhttps://t.co/7yB3kUtGPD
— Eric Martin (@EMPosts) August 3, 2021
Democratic Senator Chuck Schumer reminds Republican Senator Mitch McConnell who’s in charge.
Now, if we can bring this same energy to the filibuster, we might get something done.pic.twitter.com/kPGznquZos
— Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) August 3, 2021
The New York fast walk takes another win! https://t.co/3n7WKpePYp
— Jackie Green (@jackie_green) August 4, 2021
Masks reduce drag. https://t.co/fHmxdHrv0h
— katie haese (@okay_sure) August 5, 2021
Sliiiiiiiiiding into your DMs like https://t.co/nK1mpO8FRd
— Dave (@TestudoDave) August 5, 2021
Capital Hill Olympics 10M senior's dash. https://t.co/V1ZLFgK0z4
— Saddique Shaban (@SaddiqueShaban) August 5, 2021
Haha @LeaderMcConnell got TRUMPED by @SenSchumer 🤣 https://t.co/tGJCdgLF2q
— Mrbandot - Dr. Smith (@Mrbandot1) August 5, 2021
