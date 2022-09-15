Chuck Schumer said he doesn't think Democrats will keep control of the House: report

WASHINGTON – Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., reportedly said Monday to a group of Senate Democrats that he thinks his party won't keep control of the House.

According to a report in Punchbowl News, Schumer said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is "in trouble."

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi expressed confidence again Wednesday at a press conference that the Democrats would retain the House.

Historically, the party in the White House loses seats in midterm elections.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., gives the thumbs up as he leaves the Senate Chamber after passage of the Inflation Reduction Act at the U.S. Capitol August 7, 2022 in Washington, DC.

In 2018, in the middle of former Republican President Donald Trump's term, the Democrats won control of the House, while Republicans retained control of the Senate.

During former Democratic President Barack Obama's second term in 2014, Republicans retained the majority in the House and took the majority in the Senate.

Senate Primaries: Who is Karoline Leavitt? New Hampshire GOP candidate could be among first Gen Z lawmakers

History: Red wave or blue line? Biden, Trump start sprint to midterms as Democrats hope to defy history

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Chuck Schumer skeptical of Democrats' midterm chances in House: report