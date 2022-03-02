From Chuck Schumer to Stephen Breyer, here are some viral memes from the State of the Union
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Stephen BreyerAssociate Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States
- Joe Biden46th and current president of the United States
President Joe Biden delivered his first State of the Union address Tuesday night, delivering remarks on the ongoing situation in Ukraine, entering a new phase of the COVID-19 pandemic and saying the state of the union is "strong," thanks to the American people.
Yet, through all of Biden's comments, the multiple rounds of applause to the heckling of Biden, some social media users couldn't help themselves in noticing the rather funny and obnoxious moments from inside the House chambers.
One of the most popular moments came when Biden spoke about nominating Ketanji Brown Jackson as the next Supreme Court justice to replace Stephen Breyer's "legacy of excellence."
Breyer appeared to be caught off-guard by Biden's comments and the ensuing applause resulting in a wholesome reaction from the soon-to-be retiring justice.
"Who me?" Well, Justice Breyer is just adorable. #SOTU pic.twitter.com/jmdfdy2j2W
— Caroline Earls (@CarolineEarls) March 2, 2022
When my man calls me beautiful. #StateOfTheUnion #SOTU pic.twitter.com/331e19vo9D
— Kay (@KayCreepin) March 2, 2022
Justice Breyer at the #SOTU pic.twitter.com/VPHx0DGWpU
— 𝖓𝖆𝖌𝖞 𝖒𝖎𝖓𝖆𝖏 (@nagy_minaj) March 2, 2022
Me when all the waiters come to the table and sing Happy Birthday #SOTU pic.twitter.com/ysVGDxnXIK
— Threewick (@oh_chadwick) March 2, 2022
Here are some of other notable viral moments from Biden's address that are being shared as memes on social media:
Not the camera person panning to Susan Collins and Amy Coney Barrett when Biden mentioned abortion. Who is the camera person. So petty. #sotu pic.twitter.com/hFHAyGEorn
— Tasty ass 🏃🏾♀️💨 🧟♀️ (@carpe_bohemian) March 2, 2022
Joe Biden said everybody that was FRAUDING them PPP loans about to go to jail #SOTU pic.twitter.com/AMapTzsDuy
— 2RawTooReal (@2RawTooReal) March 2, 2022
twitter waiting for the state of the union memes to drop
pic.twitter.com/kL9CRl8Lxu
— David/Dovid Bashevkin (@DBashIdeas) March 2, 2022
Who wore it better? #SOTU pic.twitter.com/6XbVD7w2Jo
— Allie (@AllieMcCandless) March 2, 2022
‘So y’all not gonna clap?’ #SOTU pic.twitter.com/C75XCGACOE
— philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) March 2, 2022
Follow Jordan Mendoza on Twitter: @jordan_mendoza5.
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: State of the Union memes from Justice Breyer to Chuck Schumer