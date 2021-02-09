Chuck Schumer promises ‘new’ evidence against Trump as Democrats stand firm ahead of impeachment trial

Chris Riotta
(EPA)
(EPA)

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer held a press conference on Tuesday just before the start of Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial, vowing to pass Covid-19 relief while holding the former president accountable for fomenting a deadly insurrection at the US Capitol.

“To the pundits who said we can’t do both at once we say, You are wrong! We can and we are!" he said, inviting 10 additional Democratic lawmakers to speak about the actions they’re taking to address the economic and public health crises while simultaneously conducting the impeachment trial.

"I believe the managers will present a very strong case," the Senate leader said, calling the evidence against Mr Trump "powerful" and noting "some of it will be new."

He added: “When you have such a serious charge, sweeping it under the rug will not bring unity.”

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

