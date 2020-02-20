Chuck Todd gets existential with billionaire Michael Bloomberg: 'Should you exist?'

Some of former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg's rivals don't think he should exist.

Or rather, they don't think the billions of dollars he has in the bank should've ever been his. So during Wednesday night's Democratic, Meet The Press host Chuck Todd posed the very meta question to Bloomberg himself.

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) answered the "should billionaires exist" question first, affirming his previously declaration that no, they should not. Todd then asked Bloomberg "should you exist," to which Bloomberg said "I can't speak for all billionaires." But he's "been very lucky" and "worked hard" for his money, Bloomberg said and he deserves it because he's "giving it all away to make this country better.









.@chucktodd: "Mayor Bloomberg, should you exist?"@MikeBloomberg: "I can't speak for all billionaires. All I know is, I've been very lucky, made a lot of money and I'm giving it all away to make this country better." pic.twitter.com/gy18iIXVap — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) February 20, 2020

