Chuck Todd grills Trump lawyer about threats to Manhattan DA
The first batch of a financial product that raised 890 million yuan (US$130 million) listed on a new asset-trading exchange in Macau, marking another step by the former Portuguese colony to diversify its economy and cut reliance on gaming and tourism. Micro Connect Macau Financial Assets Exchange (MCEX), backed by Charles Li Xiaojia, the former CEO of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (HKEX), is not a traditional bourse as it does not trade stocks or bonds, but a new asset class called Daily Reve
A Florida couple was reportedly kidnapped in Haiti a week and a day ago, and now their family is asking for the U.S. government to intervene as the alleged captors up the ransom price.
With new concerns about people abusing a lethal mix of fentanyl and veterinarian drugs, Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D-VA) joins Jim on "The Final 5" to lay out her bipartisan effort to stem the flow of drugs coming through the southern border. She also weighs in on House Republicans’ calls to punish Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg for his investigations into former President Trump’s alleged hush money payments to Stormy Daniels.
The actress testified Friday about a 2016 ski collision in Utah with Terry Sanderson
Dan Abrams and Asha Rangappa break down former President Donald Trump’s mounting legal troubles on “This Week.”
Small business owners' adoption of AI could increase effectiveness and efficiency in their business operations to attain organic growth.
Lakers forward Anthony Davis took advantage of undersized Thunder on Friday night to finish with 37 points and 15 rebounds in critical victory Friday.
Key Insights Given the large stake in the stock by institutions, CRISPR Therapeutics' stock price might be vulnerable...
Nvidia is reportedly bringing the H100 to China with the H800, a version that meets U.S. export regulations.
A spokesperson for the app told USA TODAY the claim, which originated as satire, is false.
Once a young boy who enjoyed tinkering with computers, Bill Gates now is one of the richest people in the world. According to Forbes, Gates' net worth was at a staggering $106 billion as of March...
Former President Trump suggested on Saturday that he would “fight like hell” for Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) if she were to run for Senate. “Would you like to run for the Senate?” Trump said at his first campaign rally of the 2024 cycle in Waco, Texas. “I would fight like hell for you.” If…
Snacks like hummus, trail mix and crunchy chickpeas are not only healthy and delicious. They also include ingredients that can help support your gut health and healthy digestion. Plus, these snacks are low in calories and high in fiber, so they're light and satisfying choices that can help support weight loss if that is your goal.
Eileen Carter, a long-time New Orleans resident, has been scared to go out at night amid the city's violent crime surge and said other women are fearful too.
Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.) said that a move by the Department of Justice (DOJ) to keep information regarding classified documents mishandled by President Biden and former President Trump from lawmakers “does not pass the smell test.” “We need more information about these documents,” the Senate Intelligence Committee chair said in an interview with CBS’s “Face…
Former Tallahassee Classical School principal Hope Carrasquilla claimed she was asked to resign for not informing parents of a lesson about the marble statue of the Biblical figure depicted nude
An individual retirement account, more commonly referred to as an IRA, is a good place to save for your retirement. Once you reach a certain age, though, you'll have to start taking a minimum amount out of your account each … Continue reading → The post IRA Required Minimum Distribution (RMD) Table for 2023 appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
A big drop in demand for diesel fuel may be due to slowing economic growth in the U.S., especially in the heavy industry and construction sectors.
Bob Kustra examines Sen. Mike Crapo’s campaign finance reports and how they related to his voting record on financial issues.
Ms McEnany, who is now a Fox News host, praised Mr Pence’s recent interview with fellow Fox presenter, Sean Hannity