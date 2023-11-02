Chula Vista Councilmember Charged With Fraud

TechCrunch

Broadcom announced its intention to buy VMware for $61 billion in May 2022. After clearing a number of regulatory hurdles, including the U.S., UK and European Union, it announced in August that the deal would close today. But this morning the company indicated that there was one more obstacle, with reports indicating that Chinese regulators are holding up the deal. One complication here is that the deal has an expiration date of November 26, at which time the deal would expire, and Broadcom would have to pay a $1.5 billion termination fee under the terms of the agreement.