Chula Vista Elementary School District offering proactive, free COVID-19 testing
The Chula Vista Elementary School District is offering proactive, free COVID-19 testing for students and staff as cases are on the rise once again countywide.
The Chula Vista Elementary School District is offering proactive, free COVID-19 testing for students and staff as cases are on the rise once again countywide.
The background-checking tool used by Match Group to offer a safety feature for Tinder users is shutting down. The non-profit and female-founded Garbo, which the dating app conglomerate has partnered with since 2019, will shut down its consumer tool at the end of August. “Most tech companies just see trust and safety as good PR,” Kathryn Kosmides, Garbo’s founder and CEO, told The Wall Street Journal, which published a report on the severed partnership. “I’d rather Garbo shift focus to our other efforts than allow the vision of Garbo to be compromised and relegated to a piece of big corporations’ marketing goals.”
Experts explain why some parents cry during back-to-school season.
Wiegman is 90 minutes from World Cup glory and the most-fancied candidate for the U.S. women’s national team coaching vacancy, all because she seized one opportunity and never looked back.
Food and rent are still too expensive, but inflation is finally normalizing among many other spending categories.
This epic laptop deal is one of the best we've seen in years. The 2022-released touchscreen laptop was originally $959!
People may be willing to reconnect with Bud Light after several months of controversy.
Labor Day laptop sales are already live. Snag best sellers from Walmart, Amazon and Staples for as low as $179!
The notorious Atlanta detention center, which has been plagued by overcrowding and inmate deaths, is currently under investigation by the Justice Department for “serious allegations of unsafe, unsanitary living conditions.”
Homeworld: Deserts of Kharak will be free on the Epic Games Store later this month. The well-received 2016 prequel to 1999 real-time strategy classic Homeworld arrives ahead of Homeworld 3, due early next year after multiple delays. The (usually $50) Deserts of Kharak will be available to claim on Epic’s storefront from August 24th to 31st.
This is the perfect wardrobe staple if you need to carry your laptop around, and want to do it in style.
The former president’s Georgia indictment has some observers asking whether the various prosecutors going after Trump are unintentionally undermining each other.
Authorities allege Xavier Babudar robbed a string of banks in the midwest and laundered the stolen cash through casinos.
Mixon allegedly pointed a gun at a woman during a road rage incident in January.
Designed by a skin-care pro, this treatment has Amazon reviewers obsessed — and we have an exclusive code for over 50% off.
Another highlight: A streaming stick for $27.
Questions remain over the legality of last week’s raid on the Marion County Record, which was investigating the new town police chief.
West Nile virus and malaria have dominated headlines in the U.S. Just how concerned should you be about both illnesses?
Walmart's grocery business, e-commerce efforts, and guidance raise shone in its second quarter earnings.
More than 16,000 fans have figured out the best kept secret of the laundry room — now it's your turn.
Walmart's refresh is inviting in a new wave of customers, according to the company's C-suite.